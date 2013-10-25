Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

C Brad Meester practiced Thursday after having a veteran’s day off Wednesday and will play.

DT Roy Miller didn’t practice Thursday with a shoulder injury after being limited Wednesday but is likely to play.

DE Jason Babin practiced Thursday after having a veteran’s day off Wednesday and will play.

WR Justin Blackmon was limited Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury and is expected to play.

WR Cecil Shorts was limited Thursday with a shoulder sprain after not practicing Wednesday and is expected to play.