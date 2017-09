WR Mike Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable to face Houston.

LB Paul Posluszny (concussion) took part in practice Friday and is probable to play against Houston

TE Danny Noble (hamstring) took part in practice Friday and is probable to play against Houston.

G/C Will Rackley (concussion) took part in practice Friday and is probable to play against Houston.

DT Abry Jones (back) took part in practice Friday and is probable to play against Houston.