December 6, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Stephen Burton is out with a concussion.

WR Mike Brown practiced Wednesday with a shoulder injury after being limited Tuesday.

DT Roy Miller was limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury after not practicing Tuesday.

RB Justin Forsett is out with a foot injury.

DE Andre Branch practiced Wednesday with a shoulder injury after being limited Tuesday.

CB Mike Harris practiced Wednesday with a hip injury after being limited Tuesday.

LB Nate Stupar practiced Wednesday with a chest injury after being limited Tuesday.

S Josh Evans is out with a shoulder injury and Winston Guy will start for him.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
