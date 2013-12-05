Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

WR Stephen Burton is out with a concussion.

WR Mike Brown practiced Wednesday with a shoulder injury after being limited Tuesday.

DT Roy Miller was limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury after not practicing Tuesday.

RB Justin Forsett is out with a foot injury.

DE Andre Branch practiced Wednesday with a shoulder injury after being limited Tuesday.

CB Mike Harris practiced Wednesday with a hip injury after being limited Tuesday.

LB Nate Stupar practiced Wednesday with a chest injury after being limited Tuesday.

S Josh Evans is out with a shoulder injury and Winston Guy will start for him.