WR Allen Hurns (thigh) took part in full practice Friday and was listed as probable.

TE Julius Thomas (hand) continued to get in practice time with the Jaguars but is still being held out of any contact. He is out for the Colts game but could be back next week for Tampa Bay.

WR Marqise Lee is still bothered by a sore hamstring and was ruled out of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

RB Denard Robinson (sprained MCL) was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.