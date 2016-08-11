Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

G Chris Reed got some playing time with the No. 1 offense this week. With Kelvin Beachum and Josh Wells both out, Luke Joeckel returned to the tackle spot and Reed was inserted as starting guard in the line. Reed, a second-year player out of Minnesota State, was on the team's practice squad a year ago.

K Jason Myers was good from 26, 33, 48 and 53 yards in Monday's practice. His attempt from 42 yards hit the right upright.

QB Blake Bortles expressed confidence that the running game is much improved from where it was a year ago. "I think it is a lot better," Bortles said. "I think we are more confident with it. We are starting to find an identity and who we are as a run game and as a running team and kind of figuring it out."

WR Allen Hurns on facing the New York Jets on Thursday: "I'm in game mode. For however long they have me playing, I'm ready."

OLB Telvin Smith feels this year's defense is much quicker than that of a year ago. "It definitely is I would say with Dante (Fowler Jr.) coming off the edge the way he is and the guys getting penetration in the quarterback's face," Smith said. "The ball is coming out quicker so now we're setting up faster, trying to get the route faster. It's definitely going to be a test to see who is going to make more plays."

T Josh Wells, who suffered a thumb injury in Monday's practice that will require surgery, had posted a less-than-imposing 1-10 record in one-on-one pass-rushing drills in the Jaguars' last four practices prior to his injury.

TE Julius Thomas has been near-impossible to cover during the first couple of weeks of training camp. Thomas had another strong day on Tuesday, catching several passes on slant routes. Following one such catch in the red zone that resulted in a touchdown, Thomas turned to the defense and yelled, "Try something else."

WR Marqise Lee returned to practice Monday after missing the previous 10 days to a hamstring strain. Lee has been hampered with a similar injury the last couple of years causing him to miss nine games over the previous two seasons. After Monday's practice, Lee declared he is "stress-free" over the injury. "I haven't lost anything as far as my technique," he said. "The way I do the things I do is still there. I'm not worried."

LB Paul Posluszny had two interceptions within a three-minute span in a recent Jaguars practice. The first pick he grabbed at the goal line and returned it 100 yards. Posluszny is having a strong training camp and is on solid ground despite the talk that rookie Myles Jack will eventually replace him as a starter.

DE Yannick Ngakoue went 4-0 in one-on-one pass rushing drills on Monday. He twice beat tackles Josh Wells and Luke Joeckel as he continues to shine in training camp. Ngakoue is 11-4 in such drills thus far.

DE Jared Odrick was kept out of a portion of Monday's practice with a foot injury. Shortly thereafter teammate Malik Jackson went down with an ankle injury. That's two of the Jaguars' starting front four on defense. Both players were back in practice on Tuesday and could see action in Thursday's preseason game against the New York Jets.

DT/DE Tyson Alualu continues to have a strong training camp. He's posted the best record among linemen in the one-on-one pass rush-protection thus far. Alualu has won eight of his 12 battles against opposing offensive linemen.

WR Arrelious Benn caught a 70-yard pass from backup quarterback Chad Henne on the final play of Monday's practice. It was supposed to be a two-minute drill, but Benn caught a short pass near the sideline, broke away from CB Aaron Colvin and went the distance to end the Jaguars' practice session.

LT Kelvin Beachum has now missed the Jaguars' last six practice sessions and won't play in the preseason game Thursday against the Jets. Beachum was signed as a free agent and is recovering from ACL surgery from last season. He is expected to be the starting left tackle when he's fully recovered.

CB Dwayne Gratz has played in 37 games with 25 starts in his three seasons with the Jaguars. But the cornerback has been pushed down the depth chart in favor of rookie Jalen Ramsey. Still, Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley likes what he's seeing in Gratz' play: "He's doing a great job at nickel but where I see him showing up is on the perimeter stuff and I think that's due to the competition. When you have really good competition throughout the board, especially at the DB position, you see it elevates each player."