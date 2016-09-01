Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

DT Richard Ash was a long shot to make the Jaguars roster at the start of training camp. But the first-year player who spent the 2015 season on the team's practice squad before being promoted to the roster the final week, has had a solid training camp. "There were a couple times he was out of his gap, but there was a couple times he showed his ability and strength," coach Gus Bradley said about Ash's performance in the Cincinnati game last Sunday.

CB Aaron Colvin isn't expected to dress for the Atlanta game, meaning he has seen his last action for the Jaguars for a month. Colvin was suspended for the first four games of the season due to a violation of the league's substance abuse program. He was able to play in the team's first three games and practice in training camp, but he is now sidelined for the month of September and isn't eligible to return to the Jaguars until after the Jaguars game in London on Oct. 2 against Indianapolis.

OT Rashod Hill is another undrafted rookie that will see extensive action on Thursday. He is in a position that he could claim a roster spot with a strong showing. With the status of injured Josh Wells a question mark, there is still a battle for a backup tackle along the offensive line. Hill could factor into the equation with a good effort against the Falcons.

QB Brandon Allen could play the entire game on Thursday against Atlanta. The Jaguars are solid with Blake Bortles as a starter and Chad Henne as his backup at quarterback, and they won't want to risk injury to either in the meaningless game. There are no other quarterbacks on the roster after Max Wittek was released, so the rookie Allen will have the whole game to showcase his talents.

S Jarrod Wilson looks like he might be one of the few undrafted rookies to make the Jaguars roster in 2016. He has shown consistency in the secondary and with special teams in training camp and has drawn the attention of Jaguar coaches. "He will learn from his mistakes quickly. He is really in tune," Bradley said about Wilson.

WR Arrelious Benn has one last opportunity to show Jaguar coaches that he should be included in the mix of wide receivers that make the team. Benn may be the second-fastest player of the group (behind only Marqise Lee) and has more experience than some others with 37 games (24 starts) in three seasons with Tampa Bay. What Benn is fighting is the fact that he spent the entire 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons on injured reserve with various injuries.

OG Mackenzy Bernadeau started training camp in the hunt for a starting position at left guard. Now he is in the hunt just to make the roster. Bernadeau has not distinguished himself in training camp and will need a strong game Thursday against Atlanta to show the coaching staff he is worthy of making the roster. He was a free-agent acquisition from Dallas.

WR Allen Robinson was presented with the 2016 Jaguars Sponsorship and Courage Award at the team's kickoff luncheon on Tuesday. Robinson has been very active in the community, supporting children and financially-strapped families.