Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

TE Julius Thomas remains a game-time decision for Sunday’s game in London against the Indianapolis Colts. Thomas tested a brace on his injured elbow in Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable for the game at Wembley Stadium. He has caught 11 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

DE Dante Fowler Jr. (shoulder) practiced fully on Friday and is probable for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

LB Dan Skuta (hip) was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.