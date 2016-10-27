FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch
October 28, 2016 / 4:02 AM / 10 months ago

Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TE Julius Thomas of the Jaguars is listed as questionable to play in Thursday night's game against the Titans. Thomas did not practice Tuesday due to an ankle injury that has been lingering over the last few weeks. He was upgraded to a limited workout participant Wednesday on the injury report. Thomas has 16 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

DE Jared Odrick of the Jaguars is listed as questionable to play in Thursday night's game against the Titans. Odrick played last week after being questionable with a hip injury but he was listed on Wednesday's injury report with a quad issue. He did not practice Tuesday and Wednesday. In four games this season, Ordrick has eight tackles and one sack.

