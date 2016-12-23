Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

G Chris Reed (toe) had started three consecutive games since taking over for the injured Patrick Omameh but missed last week's game against Houston with a toe injury. Reed did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and could miss another start this week.

CB Aaron Colvin suffered an ankle injury in the Houston game and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday this week.

WR Allen Hurns (hamstring) has missed three straight games and could be idle again this week. Hurns is still battling a hamstring injury and has not practiced either Wednesday or Thursday.

OL Josh Wells replaced starting G Jeremiah Poutasi in the second quarter last Sunday, but lasted less than a quarter when he suffered an injury to his clavicle. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

TE Ben Koyack (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

DE Dante Fowler Jr. had a hip injury in the Houston game and was limited in Wednesday's practice, but was a full participant Thursday.

CB Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury in the Houston game and practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday.

WR Arrelious Benn who threw a key block to spring Marqise Lee for a 100-yard kickoff return against Houston, suffered a concussion in the game and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

RB Denard Robinson (high ankle) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. He missed the team's last two games.

TE Neal Sterling suffered a concussion in the Houston game and did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday this week.