Preview: Jaguars at Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens come off their bye week seeking their first winning streak of the season when they host the road-challenged Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Baltimore halted its second three-game slide of the year on Nov. 1 as Justin Tucker booted a 39-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to edge San Diego 29-26.

The Ravens suffered a major loss, however, as veteran Steve Smith’s season came to an end due to a torn Achilles tendon. Baltimore has won six consecutive home meetings with Jacksonville, which is looking to end its 13-game road losing streak. The Jaguars, who are 0-4 away from home this season, haven’t won on the road since defeating Cleveland on Dec. 1, 2013. Jacksonville will need to do a better job protecting the ball if it hopes to snap the skid, as it has committed 10 turnovers over its last four games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -5.5. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2-6): Jacksonville hopes to have the services of Allen Hurns, who suffered a sprained left foot in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. The 24-year-old receiver, who has yet to practice this week, has a touchdown catch in six straight contests. Blake Bortles has thrown at least two scoring passes in a franchise record-tying four consecutive games.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (2-6): Smith, who underwent surgery on Monday, is the second major player to succumb to an Achilles injury this year - joining linebacker Terrell Suggs, who went down against Denver in the season opener. The 36-year-old receiver leads the team in both catches (46) and receiving yards (670). Linebacker Daryl Smith recorded 14 of his team-leading 76 tackles in the victory over the Chargers.

1. The Jaguars need one victory match their total from last season.

2. Baltimore’s defense has not forced a turnover in its last five games.

3. Jacksonville QB Blake Bortles is six touchdown passes away from matching David Garrard’s franchise record of 23 set in 2010.

PREDICTION: Ravens 27, Jaguars 17