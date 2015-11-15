Jaguars 22, Ravens 20

BALTIMORE -- A face mask penalty by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Elvis Dumervil as time expired set up a 53-yard goal by Jason Myers that provided the Jacksonville Jaguars with an improbable 22-20 victory Sunday.

Dumervil was in the process of sacking Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles on what would have been the final play of the game. But Dumervil grabbed Bortles’ facemask and slung him to the ground. That penalty moved the line of scrimmage from the Ravens’ 49-yard line to the 35 and gave the Jaguars one additional untimed play.

From there Myers booted the game-winning kick.

Ravens safety Kendrick Lewis had let an easy interception slip through his hands on the final drive.

Jacksonville (3-6) snapped a 13-game losing streak on the road and improved to 3-6. The Ravens (2-7) lost for just the second time in eight games following a bye week under coach John Harbaugh.

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco had three straight turnovers in the second half that killed potential scoring drives. He completed 34 of 45 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble.

The Ravens’ defense sacked Bortles four times and got its first turnover since Week 3 on an interception by cornerback Lardarius Webb.

Nonetheless, the Jaguars found a way to win.

Flacco threw a pair of interceptions to cornerback Davon House and also lost a fumble in the third quarter. The Jaguars, however could only manage a 45-yard field goal by Jason Myers that pulled them to within 14-10.

Jacksonville got another break when cornerback Nick Marshall recovered a fumble by the Ravens’ punt returner Jeremy Ross at his own 37. A personal foul on Baltimore safety Will Hill provided Jacksonville with another 15 yards. This time, Bortles made them pay with a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Robinson for a 19-14 lead with 13:01 left in the game.

Flacco recovered and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Givens on the next possession for a 20-19 Ravens lead when the two-point conversion failed.

Bortles completed 22 of 45 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Jaguars took a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard pass from Bortles to wide receiver Allen Hurns, who became the first player with a touchdown catch in seven straight games since the Cowboys’ Dez Bryant in 2012.

Baltimore forced its first turnover in five games when Webb intercepted Bortles. Two plays later, Flacco tied the game with 10-yard pass to tight end Crockett Gillmore with 11:32 left in the second quarter.

A pass interference on Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith gave the Jaguars the ball on Baltimore’s 14. Jacksonville, however, had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Myers.

The Ravens responded on the ensuing possession when tight end Maxx Williams caught his first career touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Flacco that provided a 14-10 lead at the break.

NOTES: Ravens center C Jeremy Zuttah (shoulder) was able to start after fully participating in practice Friday. Zuttah hasn’t missed a game since 2011 -- a span of 64 straight appearances. ... Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (hamstring) was back in the lineup for the first time since Week 3. Lee initially suffered the injury in training camp and did not play in any preseason games. ... The Ravens have not scored a touchdown on their first possession this season and 19 games overall.