Redskins call on D, Cousins with RGIII on crutches

LANDOVER, Md. - Washington leaned on its defense and backup quarterback Kirk Cousins to lift the Redskins to a 41-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but the celebration was muted as the franchise and fan base awaited word on a possible season-ending injury to quarterback Robert Griffin III, who’ll have an MRI on Monday to determine the damage of his dislocated left ankle.

The Redskins, who had a franchise-record 10 sacks, moved the ball efficiently throughout the game and convincingly rebounded from fizzling 17-6 loss at Houston last week.

Less than a minute into the second quarter of its home opener, Washington had lost its two flashiest players, Griffin and wide receiver DeSean Jackson to injuries. Cousins steered the Redskins to a dominant victory over the winless Jaguars.

Jackson is day-to-day with a sprained left shoulder, but Griffin’s possible season-ending dislocated left ankle kept the Redskins from fully enjoying moving to 1-1 in giving first-year coach Jay Gruden his first victory, one which ended the franchise’s nine-game losing streak dating to last Nov. 3.

“Winning at home is very important; we preached that it was a must-win ... (but) we’re sick about Robert,” Gruden said.

Griffin was hurt as he tried to avoid Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny along the Washington sideline on a 19-yard completion across his body to Jackson with 8:57 left in the first quarter.

“I was trying to stiff-arm Posluszny and my ankle got caught in the ground,” Griffin explained in the gloomy aftermath, taking the podium on crutches with his left ankle heavily wrapped. “When I landed, I wanted to look at my ankle because I felt something. When I looked at it, it didn’t look in a great position so I knew something was wrong.”

Two plays later, Cousins found fullback Darrel Young wide open in the end zone for the 7-0 lead. Griffin was down for several minutes and was carted to the locker room in obvious pain. On Washington’s next play, Jackson injured his left shoulder while being covered by Jaguars safety Josh Evans. Jackson managed to walk to the locker room but his day was over. He described himself as day-to-day and hopes to be able to play Week 3 against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cousins, who sparkled in relief of Griffin when they were rookies in 2012 but struggled in his place for the final three games of 2013, completed his first 12 passes and produced touchdowns on each of his first three series despite the absence of Jackson and tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring). Running back Alfred Morris (22 carries, 85 yards) scored a pair of 1-yard touchdowns to end the next two drives, raising the margin to 21-0.

Cousins finished 22-of-33 for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s why we wanted to keep Kirk here,” Gruden said. “He’s a heck of a quarterback and good quarterbacks are hard to find. ... Kirk is more than ready to take over.”

By the time Washington had extended its margin to 21-0, the Redskins had outgained the Jaguars 257-1 and Jacksonville had surrendered 55 consecutive points dating to the second half of its opening loss to Philadelphia.

The Jaguars had just 24 yards until Redskins safety Bacarri Rambo whiffed on a downfield tackle for the second straight week, allowing Jacksonville tight end Marcedes Lewis to complete a 63-yard touchdown catch with 1:40 to go in the half. Lewis limped off with a high left ankle sprain after the first play of the second half.

“This one hurts, there’s some pain,” said Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, whose defense has surrendered 870 yards and 75 points in two games while his offense managed just 31 net yards other than Lewis’ touchdown and a 54-yard completion from Chad Henne to receiver Allen Robinson.

Washington’s defense, which recorded just one sack in its opening loss at Houston, tied a 37-year-old franchise record. Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan tied the Redskins’ individual mark with a career-high four. End Jason Hatcher had two. The nine sacks allowed were a Jacksonville record.

“We couldn’t get anything going,” said Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns, who like Griffin, exited the stadium on crutches with an ankle injury. “We put the defense in a bad predicament.”

NOTES: OLB Brian Orakpo joined Dexter Manley, Charles Mann, Monte Coleman and Andre Carter as the only Redskins with at least 40 career sacks. ... Redskins reserve TE Niles Paul, starting in place of injured starter Jordan Reed, set career-highs with eight catches for 99 yards. ... Jacksonville opened with two straight road games for just the second time in its 20-year history that it has begun with consecutive road games. ... WR Cecil Shorts, the Jaguars’ leading receiver last year, was inactive for a second straight game with an ailing hamstring.