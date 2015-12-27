Preview: Jaguars at Saints

The New Orleans Saints have lost five of their last six games and may have lost quarterback Drew Brees for the rest of the season. The Saints don’t know who will be under center when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Brees was diagnosed with a torn plantar fascia in his right foot, suffered in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. The veteran of 15 NFL seasons didn’t miss a snap after suffering the injury and later became the fourth quarterback to surpass 60,000 yards in a career while also eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark for the 10th straight season. The Jaguars will have Blake Bortles under center, but who will carry the ball is their biggest question. Both Denard Robinson and T.J. Yeldon are questionable for Jacksonville, which saw its playoff hopes come to an end last week with a loss to Atlanta at home.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Saints 3.5. O/U: 52.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (5-9): Robinson suffered a sprained left foot in last week’s 23 17 loss to the Falcons, Jacksonville’s third setback in the last four games. Yeldon is still nursing a knee injury and if neither can play Joe Banyard, who has never had an NFL carry, or Jonas Gray, who had 31 carries for 122 yards at Miami this season, would get the call. The Jaguars had an outside shot at a playoff berth entering last week’s game but Bortles threw just one touchdown pass after having tossed eight in the previous two games as Jacksonville scored its fewest points since Week 4.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (5-9): Luke McCown, who was 31-for-38 in his only start of the season, a 27-22 loss at Carolina in Week 3, would play if Brees is unable to go. New Orleans ranks first in passing offense but its defense, ranked last in points surrendered, continues to be a mess. The Saints, who were shut out from the Pro Bowl for the first time since the 2007 season, have allowed over 30 points eight times and watched lowly Detroit race out to a 28-3 lead last week on the way to a 35-27 decision.

EXTRA POINTS

1. After catching one touchdown pass in his first seven games, Saints WR Brandin Cooks has seven in his last seven games.

2. Bortles needs 546 passing yards over the next two games to break the franchise record in a season (4,367) set by Mark Brunnell in 1996.

3. The Saints are last in the NFL, allowing 5.1 yards a carry, and surrendered two rushing scores to Detroit last week, a first for the Lions this season.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 34, Saints 20