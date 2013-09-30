Jacksonville Jaguars - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - INSIDE SLANT

Indianapolis held the dubious honor of being one of two teams to lose to Jacksonville last year during the Jaguars’ franchise-worst 2-14 season.

The Colts made sure there was not a repeat performance this year against another bad Jags team.

Riding the momentum of last week’s road win at reigning NFC champ San Francisco, Luck threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, and running backs Trent Richardson and Donald Brown took advantage of the NFL’s last-ranked rushing defense, piling up 154 yards on the ground in a 37-3 rout of the Jags (0-4).

“Overall, it was a great team win,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. “(My guys) never let off the gas.”

Richardson, in his second game with the Colts since being traded two weeks ago by the Cleveland Browns, finished with 20 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Brown tallied three rushes for 65 yards, including a long of 50. Veteran wideout Reggie Wayne started his 186th straight game -- the second-longest active streak in the NFL -- and was Luck’s favorite target once again, catching five passes for 100 yards, including 5-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

“We just stayed focused. We were playing at their place and they were playing tough as they always play us. We knew we had the opportunity to have a really good defense and they are displaying it right now,” Wayne said. “Hopefully we can keep riding this wave and stacking some wins and we will see what happens.”

Luck also threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cody Fleener on Indy’s first drive of the third quarter.

It was the AFC South opener for both teams, and the Colts were wary of Sunday’s duel being a trap game. So earlier in the week, Pagano placed mousetraps in each players’ lockers as a way to remind the team not to look past winless Jacksonville and ahead to next week’s matchup at home against the Seattle Seahawks (4-0).

It worked.

The Colts (3-1) jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead on a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Darius Butler, a 1-yard score from Richardson and two Adam Vinatieri field goals. Indianapolis cruised from there, atoning for its stunning 22-17 loss to the Jaguars in the final minute last November that marked Jacksonville’s first of only two wins last season.

But this isn’t the same Jaguars team from a year ago. No, this one might be worse.

Jacksonville, which is off to its third 0-4 start in franchise history and has now lost nine straight games dating to last season, couldn’t take advantage of the Colts’ 26th-ranked rushing defense and tallied just 40 yards on the ground to go along with 165 passing yards.

Maurice Jones-Drew, the NFL’s rushing champ just two seasons ago, finished with 13 carries for 23 yards, snapping a streak of four straight games of going over 100 yards against the Colts. Jones-Drew has now accumulated just 128 yards and one score this season.

Cecil Shorts, the AFC’s third-leading wideout coming into the game, was again the Jags’ top target Sunday with seven catches for 61 yards, although he did drop Jacksonville’s best look at a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

Josh Scobee accounted for Jacksonville’s only points -- a 53-yard field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter.

“This one stings. This is not the result we expect,” said first-year Jags coach Gus Bradley, whose team has now been outscored 129-31 in its opening four games and has the NFL’s last-ranked offense. “We must continue to learn. We have to compete in all areas, and we’re not (right now). That falls on me. It just stings.”

It might sting the most for Blaine Gabbert, the former first-round pick who might have finally played himself out of the starting job after three years of little success. In his first game back since suffering a hand injury in Week 1, Gabbert finished 17-for-32 passing for 179 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions to fall to 5-20 as the Jags’ starter since 2010.

The return of star tight end Marcedes Lewis didn’t factor in either as Lewis re-injured his ailing calf after just two series and did not return.

One of Jacksonville’s lone positives Sunday came from linebacker Paul Posluszny, who entered the game tied for NFL lead with 31 total tackles. Posluszny had another strong game with a team-high nine stops, while the Jags’ Will Blackmon recorded a first-half interception of Luck.

Butler led the Colts with six total tackles, while Robert Mathis notched five stops and three sacks of Gabbert, bringing his season sack total to 7.5.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - NOTES, QUOTES

Jacksonville was one of six winless teams entering Sunday, along with the Redskins, Vikings, Giants, Steelers and Buccaneers. The Vikings beat the Steelers and the Redskins got their first win, over Oakland.

QB Blaine Gabbert came into Sunday 3-1 all-time against the Colts -- but just 2-19 against the rest of the NFL.

The Jags have scored only eight first-half points this season (two FGs, one safety) -- the lowest output in the NFL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is lot of good taking place -- a lot of small victories, as I’ve said before. But I think there are some things we have to be stubborn on -- I really do. There are a lot of things that have been really positive with our culture and I‘m going to stay strong on that. I‘m going to stay stubborn to protect that, but there has to be flexibility. We can’t keep banging our head against the wall in some other areas.” -- Coach Gus Bradley.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Middle linebacker Paul Posluszny continues to produce and is the Jaguars’ best player.

The seventh-year star out of Penn State entered Sunday tied for the NFL lead with 31 tackles and added nine more to that total.

While Posluszny is on one of the worst defenses statistically in the league -- the Jags’ rushing defense is ranked dead last -- he continues to exemplify the “fighting spirit” that Jacksonville first-year head coach Gus Bradley eludes to after each of the team’s first four losses.

One play Sunday demonstrated that more than most when Posluszny stuffed what looked like a sure touchdown run in the third quarter by slamming strong Colts RB Trent Richardson to the ground just short of the goal line, bringing a huge cheer from the Jags’ bench on a day when there weren’t very many positives.

The Jaguars are especially inefficient in the first half.

Jacksonville scored only eight total points (two field goals, one safety) in the first halves of their four games.

WR Justin Blackmon’s return will not be enough to turn around the Jaguars’ season.

Blackmon, suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, returns for Week 5 at St. Louis, but even something close to the team-high 865 yards and five touchdowns he accounted for last year likely won’t improve Jacksonville’s 29th-ranked passing attack.

QB Blaine Gabbert is struggling worse than any of his other previous three seasons. He has a 45 completion percentage with no TDs and five interceptions in two games this year.