Jacksonville Jaguars - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - INSIDE SLANT

The future isn’t now for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They showed they think their future is down the road when they traded their left tackle, Eugene Monroe, to the Baltimore Ravens for fourth- and fifth-round draft picks.

The fact the Jaguars could only get two third-day draft picks for their starting left tackle shows how disappointing Monroe has been since being drafted in the first round in 2009, the first pick by former general manager Gene Smith. They now have no players left from that draft.

The Jaguars also showed that at 0-4, they are virtually writing off this season and want to get draft picks to build on for the future. They now have 10 for the 2014 season.

Coach Gus Bradley tried to do some damage control to show the veterans they still have something to play for. He called such veterans as running back Maurice Jones-Drew, guard Uche Nwaneri, center Brad Meester and quarterback Blaine Gabbert Tuesday night after the news leaked out to reassure them that no other moves are planned at the present time.

“I addressed that, but I guess if they think that how can you blame them? Right now there are no moves. I wish I could alleviate that for some of the players as but as you know the NFL is a business. I asked them to just come back and concentrate and get back to focus and let’s go to work,” he said.

The trade made a lot of sense for the Jaguars because they got two picks and can move their first-round pick of this season, Luke Joeckel, back to his natural position of left tackle. He had been playing out of position at right tackle.

But it leaves them with a player, Austin Pasztor, who was signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent last year, as the likely starter at right tackle. He started the last three games last year at right tackle.

The trade also may mean that Gabbert may face more of a rush from his blind side as Joeckel adjusts to the left tackle position. He will face Robert Quinn, who has five sacks, Sunday in St. Louis.

But Gabbert put the best spin on the move, saying, “Luke is going to do a great job.”

Although the trade will probably help them in the future, it probably gives them a better chance of being the second team to go 0-16 since the 16-game season was started in 1978.

The Jaguars are 7-32 in their last 39 games and 2-18 in the last two seasons.

Both are the worst marks in the NFL. And now they may have taken a step backward as they build for the future.

SERIES HISTORY: 4th regular-season meeting. Rams lead series, 2-1. The teams last played in 2009 when the Jaguars posted a 23-20 overtime victory in the only game in Jacksonville between the two teams. St. Louis won both previous meetings between the two teams at home in 1996 and 2005.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - NOTES, QUOTES

--The return of wide receiver Justin Blackmon from a four-game suspension was supposed to be the highlight of the week, but it was overshadowed by the Eugene Monroe trade.

Blackmon practiced for the first time Wednesday and will make his debut Sunday in St. Louis.

His return will help stop teams from focusing almost exclusively on Cecil Shorts, who has been targeted on a league-high 51 passes but has caught barely half of them to lead the team with 26. That’s still on a pace for 100 for the season, but the Jaguars need another target for their quarterback.

Also, Shorts didn’t practice Wednesday because of tightness in his groin.

Blackmon seemed uncomfortable meeting the media Wednesday for the first time since he was suspended. He gave a lot of short answers like, “I‘m very glad to be back.”

There’s also the question of whether Blackmon, who was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, can avoid more off the field problems.

Coach Gus Bradley said he’s had many good conversations with him the last month. And he said Blackmon has done everything they’ve asked him to do.

“He’s been awesome,” Bradley said. “He’s heading in the right direction so we are optimistic.”

--Jacksonville claimed rookie linebacker John Lotulelei off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks and the Jaguars waived first-year linebacker Kyle Knox on Thursday.

Lotulelei made the Seahawks as a rookie free agent this year and played in four preseason games and two regular-season games before he was waived Oct. 2. He had two solo tackles and one special-teams tackle.

In college at Nevada-Las Vegas, Lotulelei totaled 180 tackles (83 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He was first-team All-Mountain West Conference as a senior.

Lotulelei is the cousin of Carolina Panthers first-round draft pick Star Lotulelei.

--Quarterback Blaine Gabbert will make his second start since he returned from his hand injury and he said his comfort level will rise.

“This will be the second game back after me being out and I haven’t had that since the second game of the preseason. It’s going to help me and help this football team just to get the timing back and rhythm with the guys,” he said.

Gabbert had three passes intercepted last week, but all three went off receivers hands.

He also said he made the right reads on 31 of 32 passes.

--The Jaguars announced Tuesday that former quarterback Mark Brunell will be inducted into their Pride of the Jaguars.

He is the third player to get the honor and joins offensive tackle Tony Boselli and running back Fred Taylor in the exclusive club. The original owners of the team, Wayne and Delores Weaver, have also been inducted.

Brunell will be honored when the Jaguars play Buffalo on Dec. 15.

BY THE NUMBERS: 26 - The number of Jaguars on the roster who were not with the team in 2012. Six of those players were signed after the final preseason game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Maybe we have to be more creative now. Maybe we have to start seeing more max protection or chipping or things like that.” -- Coach Gus Bradley on what the Jaguars will do to protect Blaine Gabbert now that they have traded left tackle Eugene Monroe.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Jaguars showed with the Eugene Monroe trade that their strategy is to build with young players for the future. They are not likely to keep many veterans next year. They have only nine veterans who have been with the team longer than three years. Of that group, only kicker Josh Scobee seems safe.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Justin Blackmon returned to practice Wednesday after being suspended for four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

--MLB Paul Posluszny leads the team with 40 tackles, including 27 solo tackles.

--LB Geno Hayes is second in tackles with 26, including 19 solo.

--DE Jason Babin was hit for three costly penalties last Sunday against Indianapolis, two for offsides and one for roughing the passer. One of them nullified an interception.

--S Johnathan Cyprien is third in tackles with 23.

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Mike Harris was excused from practice Thursday for a personal reason and is expected to play Sunday.

--LB Geno Hayes (hip flexor) didn’t practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday but the Jaguars think he will play Sunday.

--DT Roy Miller was limited Thursday with a shoulder injury after not practicing Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday.

--WR Cecil Shorts was limited with a groin injury after not practicing Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday.

--DE Jason Babin practiced Thursday after having a veteran’s day off Wednesday and will play Sunday.

--C Brad Meester practiced Thursday after having a veteran’s day off Wednesday and will play Sunday.

--CB Alan Ball practiced with a groin injury Thursday after being limited Wednesday and will play Sunday.

GAME PLAN: The Jaguars are likely to feature the run against a St. Louis team that is ranked 30th against the run. They want to try to establish the run and avoid third-and-long situations when St. Louis can come with the blitz to try to rattle Blaine Gabbert on obvious passing downs.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Jaguars RT Austin Pasztor vs. Rams LDE Chris Long -- Passztor is starting because they traded Eugene Monroe and moved Luke Joeckel to the left side. Long should give him a good test even though he only has one sack this year.

Jaguars LT Luke Joeckel vs. Rams RDE Robert Quinn -- Joeckel, who played left tackle in college, will make his debut against Quinn, who has five sacks and is on pace for 20 this year. Quinn may be able to exploit Joeckel’s inexperience.