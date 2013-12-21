Jacksonville Jaguars - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - INSIDE SLANT

The Jacksonville Jaguars play their last home game Sunday and it is likely to be the last home game for some highly-paid veterans.

Center Brad Meester, the senior member of the team in his 14th season, announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of this season. Meester has played more seasons and games than any Jaguar: 207.

Meester said it was a “tough decision” but said he felt it was time to spend more time with his family. He and his wife have six girls.

But Meester won’t be the only veteran saying goodbye.

With the Jaguars rebuilding and making the transition to a young team, they started the process of stripping the team last year and it will likely continue next year.

Defensive end Jeremy Mincey was likely going to be cut after the end of the year, but he didn’t make it to the end of the season when he was cut last Friday after being late for another meeting.

That worked out well for Mincey because he was signed by Denver where he will reunited with the team’s defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who was fired as the Jaguars head coach in 2011.

They don’t have many high-priced veterans left but defensive end Jason Babin and tight end Marcedes Lewis are two who may no longer be in their plans for next year.

Lewis is due to make $6.7 million in base salary next and Babin $6 million.

Lewis is an eight-year veteran and Babin a 10-year veteran and the Jaguars could decide they aren’t worth the salaries they’re making.

Babin has indicated he’s willing to take a pay cut to stay but with the emergence of young players like Andre Branch and Ryan Davis there may not be a spot for him. Especially if they draft a pass rusher or sign one as a free agent.

Babin only has 5.5 sacks and they need a more productive rusher.

Lewis is a good blocker who can be a factor in the passing game, but the Jaguars may decide to go younger.

The highest paid veteran is middle linebacker Paul Posluszny with a $7.45 million salary but he’s the heart of the defense and the Jaguars are expected to keep him on that salary.

The Jaguars don’t have to worry about the salary cap because they only have $58 million invested in 44 players signed for next year. If they cut Lewis and Babin and their combined base salaries of $12.7 million they will have only $46 million invested in contracts for 2014. They could spend $80 million on free agents and other new players, including the rookie class.

And two other veterans, running back Maurice Jones-Drew and quarterback Chad Henne, are free agents at the end of the year.

The Jaguars would probably like to keep both of them but the question is whether the two sides can come to an agreement.

“You never know,” said Jones-Drew, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. “We decided early in the year that we’re not going to talk until the end of the year and that is what’s going to happen.”

Jones-Drew has not had a banner season coming off a Lisfranc injury with 719 yards rushing and a 3.5-yard average per carry and the question is how much he will have left in the tank and whether he can stay healthy next year going into his ninth season. He turns 29 next March.

Henne said, “I’ve said before; I love it here,” but the two sides will have to see if they can hammer out a new deal.

The Jaguars would probably like to keep Henne to help mentor the new quarterback they are likely to draft.

SERIES HISTORY: 38th regular-season meeting. Titans lead series, 20-17. The teams split the series the last four years and the last time a team swept the series was in the 2009 when the Titans won both games. The Jaguars won the opener 29-27 in the game when Jake Locker was injured for the second time and lost for the season. The key to the victory was four Titans turnovers as they lost three fumbles and had an interception. The Jaguars also had a safety that was ultimately the difference in the game. On one of the turnovers, Will Blackmon stripped Ryan Fitzpatrick, who replaced Locker, and ran 21 yards for a touchdown and a 29-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - NOTES, QUOTES

The Jaguars on Friday signed defensive tackle Jordan Miller and wide receiver Lamaar Thomas to the active roster and placed wide receiver Jeremy Ebert on injured reserve.

Miller has been on the Jaguars’ practice squad since the team signed him Oct. 1. He spent the preseason with the Green Bay Packers before getting cut. He then had a brief stint on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad before being waived Sept. 21. Miller was originally an undrafted free agent of the Chicago Bears in 2011.

Thomas was also signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad Oct. 1. He was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos this year and spent the preseason with them until he was cut at the end of August.

Ebert is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

--Linebacker Russell Allen, who worked his way into the starting lineup after signing as an undrafted rookie in 2009, had his string of playing in 78 consecutive games as a Jaguar snapped when he was put on the injured reserve list Wednesday after suffering a concussion Sunday against Buffalo.

He is the third player on their list of 10 injured reserve players to be sidelined with a concussion. The other two are wide receiver Stephen Burton and guard Will Rackley.

Safety Dwight Lowery went on the injured reserve list with a concussion earlier in the season, but was then released.

Allen has started 44 games and has been a role model for undrafted players.

Having players on injured reserve with concussions is a sign of the times because of the NFL’s new protocol for concussions. Players are not allowed to return from a concussion until they pass baseline tests.

Allen’s injury leaves them thin at linebacker because Geno Hayes didn’t practice Wednesday with a knee injury although coach Gus Bradley said he’s doing better.

Allen’s injury means that LaRoy Reynolds and John Lotulelei are going to get more playing time.

“Those guys are going to get their chances now and I think as a team we’re really excited to see what they can do. They’ve been waiting for this opportunity and now they’ve got it, and on top of it, it’s at home,” Bradley said.

Reynolds made the team as an undrafted rookie from Virginia and played in the first nine games on special teams before being suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy.

He returned last week for the Buffalo game and played on special teams.

Lotulelei was signed by Seattle as an undrafted rookie from Nevada-Las Vegas this year and was waived on Oct. 2 and claimed by the Jaguars the next day. He played in the last 10 games at linebacker and had one start against Arizona. He has eight tackles, six solo.

--With the Jaguars thin at linebacker, it will be a test to see if they can stop Tennessee running back Chris Johnson again after holding him to 30 yards in 12 carries in the first game.

Defensive coordinator Bob Babich said the Jaguars gave up only three explosive runs (12 yards or more) in the first five games after the bye and then allowed three more non-quarterback explosive runs against Buffalo when the Bills ran for 198 yards on 44 carries.

“We were very disappointed in that,” Babich said. “We had been playing the run very well.”

--Unless Chad Henne gets hurt, Blaine Gabbert will finish the season as the backup quarterback and will be released at the end of the year. Gabbert was drafted with the 10th pick in the 2011 draft, but never developed into an effective quarterback and was injured twice this year.

Of finishing the year as the backup and scout-team quarterback, Gabbert said, “I don’t like the position I‘m in. But at the same time, I‘m going to go out and bust my tail. I owe that to my team and I owe that to myself.”

Gabbert was rushed in too soon in his rookie year when David Garrard was cut and Luke McCown had a four-interception meltdown against the New York Jets in the second game.

He wound up with 27 starts, 22 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

The Jaguars are likely to draft in the top five next May and are expected to take a quarterback. The question is which one. Todd McShay of ESPN has Johnny Manziel going to them and he would create a lot of buzz but it remains to be seen if he will be as effective in the NFL as he was in the pros.

--The videotape and the league office confirmed that quarterback Chad Henne was right when he felt wide receiver Mike Brown was being held when he threw the ball in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. But the official missed the hold and the ball was intercepted to kill the drive.

Both Henne and offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch said he should have thrown the ball at Brown’s feet so it couldn’t be intercepted if the official missed the call.

“We do encourage when you see a penalty on the field, you throw it, but you throw it down,” Fisch said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 - The number of Gus Bradley’s victories puts him third on the Jaguars all-time list. Tom Coughlin and Jack Del Rio each won 68 regular season games. Mike Mularkey won two last year and Mel Tucker won two the previous year in a five-game interim stint after Del Rio was fired.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we don’t necessarily have a No. 1 wide receiver in terms of targets.” -- Offensive coordinator Jeff Fisch on losing his top two receivers. Cecil Shorts is on injured reserve and Justin Blackmon is suspended.

AFC PLAYOFFS AT A GLANCE:

CLINCHED: Denver - playoff spot; Indianapolis - AFC South; Kansas City - playoff spot

DENVER BRONCOS

Denver clinches AFC West division and a first-round bye with:

1) DEN win + KC loss

Denver clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) DEN win + KC loss + NE loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England clinches AFC East division with:

1) NE win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NE win + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + CIN loss + IND loss

New England clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with:

1) CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + BAL loss

Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN win + MIA loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + MIA loss

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Baltimore clinches a playoff spot with:

1) BAL win + MIA loss + SD loss or tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami clinches a playoff spot with:

1) MIA win + BAL loss + CIN loss

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Jaguars placed wide receiver Cecil Shorts, guard Will Rackley and linebacker Russell Allen on the injured reserve list with concussions.

They also signed rookie center Patrick Lewis off the Cleveland practice squad and promoted guard Drew Nowak to the 53-man roster. And third year defensive end D‘Aundre Reed was signed to the practice squad.

The Jaguars are down to their third-team left guard, Jacques McClendon, because Rackley and Mike Brewster, who suffered a broken leg against Buffalo, are both on injured reserve.

PLAYER NOTES

--MLB Paul Posluszny leads the team with 139 tackles, including 105 solo, and has 2.5 sacks and 10 passes defensed.

--K Josh Scobee has made 21 of 23 field-goal attempts.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Jeremy Ebert suffered a high ankle sprain at practice Wednesday and was placed on injured reserve Friday.

--CB Alan Ball went from limited Wednesday to did not play Thursday with shoulder injury wear and tear, but is supposed to play Sunday.

--OT Austin Pasztor was limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury but practiced Thursday and will play Sunday. He would switch to left guard if Jacques McClendon, their third left guard with Will Rackley and Mike Brewster on injured reserve, is injured in the game and Sam Young would play right tackle for Pasztor.

--LB Nate Stupar was limited Wednesday with a neck injury but practiced Thursday and will play.

--DE Jason Babin had a veteran’s day off Wednesday, but practiced Thursday and will play Sunday.

--C Brad Meester had a veteran’s day off Wednesday, practiced Thursday and will play Sunday in his final home game.

--DT Sen‘Derrick Marks had a veteran’s day off Wednesday, practiced Thursday and will play Sunday.

--S Jonathan Cyprien missed the Buffalo game with a thigh injury will be evaluated Friday.

--RB Maurice Jones-Drew missed the Buffalo game with a hamstring injury and will be evaluated Friday.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT:

TENNESSEE TITANS

--QUESTIONABLE: DT Mike Martin (ankle), T David Stewart (shoulder)

--PROBABLE: DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), RB Chris Johnson (knee), C Brian Schwenke (ankle), CB Alterraun Verner (groin)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--OUT WR Jeremy Ebert (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Geno Hayes (knee), RB Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring), DT Roy Miller (shoulder)

--PROBABLE: CB Alan Ball (shoulder), S Johnathan Cyprien (thigh), S Josh Evans (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (thigh), G Austin Pasztor (groin), LB Paul Posluszny (groin), LB Nathan Stupar (neck)

GAME PLAN:

With the passing game handicapped by the loss of the top two receivers because Cecil Shorts is on the injured reserve list and Justin Blackmon is suspended, the Jaguars hope to stress the run against the Titans. They may not have Maurice Jones-Drew because of his hamstring injury but Jordan Todman did well in his place and gained 109 yards against the Bills last Sunday. In the first game against the Titans, Jones-Drew was held to only 41 yards and the Jaguars need to run better in this game.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Jaguars CBs Alan Ball and Dwayne Gratz vs. Titans WR Kendall Wright, who caught seven passes for 78 yards in the first game -- Wright has 85 catches this year for 1,007 yards.

--Jaguars LG Jacques McClendon vs. Titans RDT Jurrell Casey, who has 10.5 sacks -- Casey will pose a challenge for McClendon, who is starting because both Will Rackley and Mike Brewster are hurt.