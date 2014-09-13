Jacksonville Jaguars - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - INSIDE SLANT

On paper, it looked like beating with one team totally dominating the other. That’s the conclusion one derives when there is a 34-0 advantage in points and 291-118 margin in yards.

That is how the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the second half of last Sunday’s 17-point win over the Jaguars, who led 17-0 at the half, only to lose, 34-17.

But hopeful fans might ask, was it that bad? Were the Jaguars helplessly out of it? And the most optimistic among them might answer answer “not really.”

Here is the tale of fanatical optimism regarding that second half meltdown:

Consider that the Eagles’ two big scoring plays came on a 49-yard run and a 68-yard pass that together combined for over 40 percent of Philadelphia’s offense in the second half.

And on both plays, the Jaguars were missing a key component and the Eagles took advantage. Linebacker Paul Posluszny was on the sideline with an injury when Darren Sproles ran right through where Posluszny would have been camped out.

On the long pass, safety Johnathan Cyprien was also on the sideline with an injury. His replacement, Chris Prosinski went for the fake on a run, leaving Jeremy Maclin to score uncontested.

Even with those scores, the Eagles needed to put the final 10 points on the board with less than two minutes left in the game to secure the win.

Who knows what might have happened had the Jaguars converted on their 4th-and-1 attempt from their own 29-yard line with just under six minutes left in the game. The play was well designed but quarterback Chad Henne threw high to Marcedes Lewis, though Lewis still had a chance to make the catch, the ball trailing off his fingers that were on the ball.

If Lewis makes that catch, the Jaguars retain possession and have a chance to continue their drive and possibly march down the field for the tying score.

That may be why no one was hanging his head in the Jaguars locker room this week, why there was an upbeat attitude and feeling of confidence that this young team had played one of the NFL’s top teams on pretty even terms, on the road. The question now is -- can the Jaguars will learn from the mistakes, correct them by Sunday and do this all in front of a second straight hostile crowd?

If not, the next question should why did they accept all those lame excuses for getting hammered in the second half by the Eagles.

So, it is reality check time.

The Jaguars need healthy bodies to have a chance to beat Washington. Using only four receivers when three are rookies and the other is a second-year, undrafted player, makes for a suspect passing game for any team. But that’s what the Jaguars utilized last week. The return of last year’s leading receiver, Cecil Shorts, to the lineup brings an instant upgrade to the offense.

Cyprien is only in his second year but has become the team leader in the secondary. His absence last week left a hole that could not be filled.

The Jaguars were able to overcome one obstacle this week as the cries for Blake Bortles to replace Henne at quarterback were at a minimum. There were relatively few questions about Bortles as Bradley and offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch continue to laud Henne for his play.

A win on Sunday in Washington would be a big lift for a young team that was hit with three road games in the first four weeks and with Indianapolis as the opponent for the home-opener next week.

An upset of the Redskins would do wonders for the Jaguars, one of the youngest teams in the NFL this season. Players have harped all week that last Sunday’s game wasn’t as bad as it might seem, that they just need to fix some correctable errors. Coming home with a 1-1 record for the home-opener with the Colts could make that game one of the league’s most competitive contests that day.

But it hinges on having success in Washington and that isn’t likely to happen with key players standing on the sidelines as their backups make costly mistakes.

That’s their story this week and they are sticking to it.

SERIES HISTORY: 6th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 4-1, including a 2-0 mark in Washington. The last two meetings between the teams went into overtime with the Redskins pulling out a 36-30 home win in 2006 and a 20-17 win in Jacksonville in 2010. The first three meetings all produced double-digit outcomes. Washington is one of 11 teams (Miami, Minnesota, New Orleans, New York Giants, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Carolina, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay and Tampa Bay) that the Jaguars have only played five times in the regular season since starting in the NFL in 1995. Only San Francisco, St. Louis and Arizona (four games) have played fewer contests with the Jaguars.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - NOTES, QUOTES

--After leading the NFL in receiving during the preseason, rookie wide receiver Allen Hurns showed his play was no fluke in his regular season debut. Hurns, the first Jaguars undrafted rookie to start in the season-opener, became the second player in NFL history to record touchdowns on his first two career receptions and also became the first player in league history to record two receiving touchdowns in the first quarter of his NFL debut. He finished with four catches for 110 yards with gains of 46, 34, 21 and nine yards.

--When quarterback Chad Henne was sacked and fumbled the ball away in the closing minutes of last Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, it marked the first turnover by a first or second team player on the Jaguars this fall. They only had four fumbles in the four preseason games and recovered all of them. The only turnovers the Jaguars had in the preseason were three interceptions - two by third-string quarterback Ricky Stinzi and one by fourth-stringer Stephen Morris. Coach Gus Bradley has put an emphasis on maintaining the ball and up until Henne’s late miscue, the Jaguars had followed that directive.

--The offensive line has been the subject of criticism for not opening holes for Jaguars running backs throughout the preseason and again last week in the season-opener with Philadelphia. The Jaguars accumulated just 64 yards on the ground in 25 attempts (2.6 per play). The average is barely over two yards per attempt if you take away the team’s lone carry for more than 10 yards, an 11-yard pickup by Toby Gerhart. The line did gain a lot of experience as all five linemen played all 73 offensive snaps in the game.

“We’re making progress,” veteran guard Zane Beadles said. “The communication is good along the line. The guys are talking to each other, helping each other. Our blocking can be better and will be better. We just need some time together, working with each other and getting more game experience under our belt.”

--Jaguars coach Gus Bradley is becoming frustrated with the hamstring injuries to his wide receiver group. Cecil Shorts, Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee were all sidelined at various times during training camp with hamstring issues. Robinson didn’t play in any of the preseason games and Shorts saw action in just the last two. For Shorts and Lee, it’s been hamstring tightness. That’s got the Jaguars coach scratching his head.

“Last week, we said the same, ‘oh, he’s got some tightness.’ I don’t even know anymore what that means,” Bradley said on Wednesday. “Okay, tightness, okay. I don’t know. We’ll see. I know [Lee] was running on the sidelines, trying to get warmed up. Just had some tightness. What that means, I‘m with you.”

Both Shorts and Lee were limited in their practice on Wednesday due to hamstring issues.

BY THE NUMBERS: 100 - Percentage of offensive plays played by all five members of the Jaguars offensive line in last Sunday’s game. After shuffling of personnel in and out of the line all throughout training camp and exhibition games, all five linemen played every snap in the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This week will be a big test for him because he’s on the edge and (Washington) wants to attack the edge. Last week it was make sure you make the tackle in the open field. This week, he’ll be on the tight ends.” - Jaguars coach Gus Bradley talking about linebacker LeRoy Reynolds who continues to hold off Dekoda Watson for the starting job.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Toby Gerhart saw limited action on Thursday after sitting out practice the day before. Coach Gus Bradley said, “He did pretty good ... so that’s a good sign.”

--WR Cecil Shorts did not practice after getting limited reps on Wednesday. Said coach Gus Bradley, “It’s not exactly good that he didn’t practice today, but we’ll see what happens.” Shorts’ status for Sunday’s game will likely be made on Friday.

--TE Marcedes Lewis was listed as “full participation” in Thursday’s practice after he was limited the day before.

--WR Marqise Lee had tightness in his hamstring on Wednesday and was limited in practice. On Thursday he was upgraded to full participation in practice.

--CB Dwayne Gratz, who suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice, was back at full strength on TShursday.

--S Johnathan Cyprien suffered a concussion in the game at Philadelphia and has not practiced the last two days. He has, however, been at practice coaching up those in the secondary. Coach Gus Bradley indicated that a decision on Cyprien’s status would likely be made on Friday.

--PR Mike Brown was lauded by coach Gus Bradley for his punt returns (3 for 28 yards). “Any time you average 9, 10 yards a return you’re doing good,” Bradley said. Brown is holding down the job until Ace Sanders completes his four-game suspension.

--P Bryan Anger averaged 46.5 yards on his eight punts against Philadelphia but the net average fell to 38.8 when Eagles’ return man Darren Sproles returned four kicks for 62 yards.

--RT Austin Pasztor who fractured his hand in week three of preseason at Chicago and had surgery on August 19 is out again this week but could return to practice next week.

--WR Allen Robinson will get increased reps in practice this week in order to get him more game action on Sunday. He got in on 20 plays against Philadelphia, the lowest total of the four Jaguars receivers who played. He was targeted three times, but his only catch came on a bubble screen for no yards.

--Undrafted rookie Allen Hurns had touchdown catches in his first two receptions in the first half, a feat never before accomplished in the NFL. Hurns finished the half with four catches for 110 yards, but was shut out in the second half.

--C Jacques McClendon who did not have a good game in his first NFL start at center last week in Philadelphia, will probably line up against Washington’s Chris Baker who will move from defensive end to the nose guard spot. Baker will replace Barry Cofield who was placed on the reserved/Injured (IR) designated for return list with a high ankle sprain suffered in last week’s opener at Houston.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT (9-12-14)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--OUT: S Johnathan Cyprien (concussion), TE Clay Harbor (calf), RB Storm Johnson (ankle), T Austin Pasztor (hand)

--DOUBTFUL: WR Cecil Shorts (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Alan Ball (abdomen)

--PROBABLE: RB Toby Gerhart (ankle), CB Dwayne Gratz (ankle), DT Abry Jones (abdomen), WR Marqise Lee (hamstring), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--OUT: LB Akeem Jordan (knee), CB Tracy Porter (hamstring), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring)

--DOUBTFUL: DE Kedric Golston (groin)

--QUESTIONABLE: K Kai Forbath (right groin), S Duke Ihenacho (ankle), LB Brian Orakpo (ankle), T Tyler Polumbus (ankle)

--PROBABLE: T Trent Williams (shoulder)

GAME PLAN: While Philadelphia burned the Jaguars defense for 322 yards in the air, Washington is more likely to amp up the ground game against Jacksonville. The 145 yards that the Eagles rushed for last week gives indication that the Jaguars have not totally fixed their woes in defending against the run. That was supposed to be cured when the team brought in massive Red Bryant and added depth with Ziggy Hood. With Alfred Morris one of the league’s top running backs, this could be the point of emphasis for the Eagles ground game.

The Jaguars may have to continue go through the air. Toby Gerhart’s ankle is still gimpy and his status for Sunday is questionable. Even if he is close to 100 percent the offensive line is still a work in progress which needs more game time together to become a well-functioning group. The health of receivers Cecil Shorts and Robinson versus the health of Gerhart could determine whether the Jaguars lean more toward an aerial game compared to a ground attack.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Jaguars LT Luke Joeckel vs. Redskins LB Brian Orakpo.

These two won’t always be lined up against each other, but it will happen enough times in the game for people to notice an intense battle taking place. Orakpo lined up against Houston left tackle Duane Brown on a dozen plays last week and never did get to Oilers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. He will be more energized this week to make his presence known in the Jaguars backfield, particularly in his pursuit to get Chad Henne. Joeckell is a former No. 1 pick (2nd overall) in the 2012 who has been solid, but no where close to Pro Bowl material. He’d like to have a strong outing against a player like Orakpo to get his name tossed about on a national basis,.

--Redskins RB Alfred Morris vs. Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny.

Philadelphia ran for 145 yards against the Jaguars last Sunday. Washington coach Jay Gruden said earlier in the week that the Redskins should have run the ball more than they did against Houston (23 times). As a result, look for Morris to get 20-plus carries against a Jaguars defense that was not too solid last week. Poslusny had a game-high 12 tackles, a number of them against Eagles running backs LeSean McCoy and Dennis Sproles. Thus sets up a key confrontation between Morris and Posluszny. Whoever gets the better of the deal could lead his team to a win.