Jacksonville Jaguars - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - INSIDE SLANT

Within minutes after the Jacksonville Jaguars had laid an egg in Washington and let the Redskins run roughshod over them for 60 minutes last Sunday, the phrase “quarterback controversy” reared its ugly head. Not by anyone associated with the team, but rather local media.

This despite the fact that Jaguars coach Gus Bradley and general manager Dave Caldwell had continually talked about a plan for highly-touted rookie Blake Bortles, one where he would learn under veteran Chad Henne and develop into an NFL-type quarterback.

It was never in the plan that it would only take Bortles two games to learn all the intricacies of becoming a professional quarterback. Bradley somewhat dodged the issue in his first meeting with the media on Monday, but by Wednesday, when personnel changes have been made for the upcoming week’s game, he was ready to re-affirm that Henne was the starter and Bortles’ ascent to a starting spot was not discussed by the staff.

“We haven’t really talked about that,” Bradley said when asked if there would be a change at the quarterback spot. “We’ve really put our focus on Chad. We feel good, he’s our starter. We just feel good about what he’s done. I know there’s been some tough times, some struggling, but I think just the whole picture of it. He brings stability with a younger group and I think that, given time, he can make some plays. It’s been more of that conversation.”

When pressed if there was any discussion about making a switch, Bradley reiterated that there was none.

“We didn’t talk about putting Blake in there instead of Chad. We talk about personnel every week, we talk about all of the positions, how is Blake doing, how is Chad doing. But it was never let’s do this now.”

Now that Bradley has stamped his full support for Henne, the Jaguars must turn their attention to other issues, bigger issues, such as how do they keep Henne from being decimated like he was in Washington when he was sacked 10 times and took a shot from a defender on four other pass attempts?

Bradley made two moves, not only replacing Cameron Bradfield as the starter at right tackle, but dropping the fourth-year pro from the roster.

Bradfield’s departure coincides with the return of Austin Pasztor who has been out since the second preseason game with a broken hand. But while Pasztor is a better player, a better blocker than Bradfield, he will have to have his hand wrapped in the form of a club and won’t have the flexibility of using both hands to ward off charging defensive ends. That could be a concern.

The Jaguars made a second lineup change, replacing Jacques McClendon at the center spot with rookie Luke Bowanko. That now gives the Jaguars a starting unit of two rookies, two second-year players and the veteran, Zane Beadles, in just his fifth year. If ever there was an explanation for growing pains, this could be such for the offensive line.

When that front five starts on Sunday, it will be the first time they’ve started a game - preseason or regular season - together. It bodes well for the future that the five guys could be together for the next decade or so, depending if they test free agency when their contract expires. But for now, it’s going to be some trying times for them and the quarterback behind them.

Bradley understands this and wasn’t about to add yet another rookie to the mix by bringing in Bortles as the starter. He’ll be just that one day, just not on Sunday against Indianapolis.

SERIES HISTORY: 27th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series 18-8. Teams have split the last eight games in the series. Indianapolis is the second-most faced opponent for Jacksonville in franchise history. The Colts’ winning percentage in the series is the highest among teams that have played Jaguars at least 10 times. Colts have won last two meetings in Jacksonville, including last year’s blowout at EverBank Field of 37-3, the largest Colts win in the series.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - NOTES, QUOTES

--Jaguars coach Gus Bradley took exception to a question asked him in Monday’s media session regarding whether it was “too early to push the panic button.” The Jaguars were coming off arguably their worst overall performance in Bradley’s 18 games as the Jaguars head coach. The offense couldn’t move the ball, not when quarterback Chad Henne was getting sacked a record 10 times, and the defense let the Redskins run and pass through them to the tune of 420 yards and 32 first downs.

”When you say panic ... to go in front of our team and show panic and go completely away from our philosophy, I think that part shows panic,“ Bradley said. ”We compete and we’re competing to be our best and when we’re not at our best everybody is challenged. That’s not panic, that’s who we are.

Bradley preferred to use the word urgency.

“I think urgency to say this is what’s expected and we’re going to hold you accountable to it, that’s fair,” the Jaguars coach said.

--It’s an example of how fast a player can ascend in the NFL. Tight end Mickey Shuler Jr. wasn’t even sure if he would be on an opening-day roster. On Aug. 31, Shuler was waived by the Atlanta Falcons, just three days after playing in the Falcons’ preseason game in Jacksonville. The Jaguars claimed Shuler with the hope that he could help a depleted, injury-riddled tight end unit.

The Jaguars didn’t base their information about Shuler on his NFL experience. He had not played in a regular-season NFL game since his rookie year in 2010 when he was with the Minnesota Vikings, a seventh-round draft pick that year. The last three years Shuler has bounced around from one practice squad to another, never making it to an NFL roster. He has previously spent time with the Vikings, Miami, Oakland, Buffalo, Arizona and Atlanta.

But he has now gone from being claimed off waivers to making the Jaguars’ 53-man roster to a starting job. The latter comes courtesy of a rash of injuries to Jacksonville tight ends, the latest being Marcedes Lewis with a high ankle sprain that will keep him sidelined for at least eight weeks.

“That’s the NFL for you,” Shuler said when asked about his sudden success. “As a backup, you have to be ready and not lose a step when they put you in there. That’s our job and that’s what I have to do.”

Shuler has the benefit of being able to lean on his father for advice. His dad, Mickey Shuler Sr., is a former Jets and Eagles tight end.

”I was five when he retired so I don’t remember a whole lot,“ the younger Shuler said. ”When I was younger, I used to watch him a lot on VHS tapes.

“We talk and obviously the game has changed, but it’s still football so he’s able to help me out on different things. He knows what I am going through. Other people don’t understand so it’s nice to have a father who’s been in those shoes before so we relate very well.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yeah, it’s frustrating. Yeah, it sucks. You have to go home and look at your family and they’re asking you what happened, and somebody said this or that at school - that sucks. Nobody wants to deal with that.” - Jaguars defensive tackle Roy Miller, talking about the team’s effort against Washington last week.

BY THE NUMBER: 75. The number of points the Jaguars have allowed in back-to-back games, the third-highest figure in franchise history.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--Out: LB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring), DT Arthur Jones (ankle)

--Questionable: DE Ricky Jean Francois (ankle), WR Hakeem Nicks (illness), G Joe Reitz (ankle)

--Probable: CB Darius Butler (neck), WR T.Y. Hilton (groin), C Khaled Holmes (ankle), CB Gregory Toler (ribs)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Out: WR Marqise Lee (hamstring)

--Questionable: TE Clay Harbor (calf)

--Probable: CB Alan Ball (abdomen), DE Chris Clemons (illness), S Johnathan Cyprien (concussion), RB Toby Gerhart (foot), S Winston Guy (illness), CB Jeremy Harris (illness), WR Allen Hurns (ankle), RB Storm Johnson (ankle), T Austin Pasztor (hand), LB Paul Posluszny (knee), WR Cecil Shorts (hamstring), TE Mickey Shuler (heel)

The Jaguars announced on Thursday that rookie wide receiver Marquise Lee will not play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts because of a hamstring injury he aggravated in Wednesday’s practice

Lee’s injury further depletes the Jaguars’ receiving corps. Three other receivers will miss or are likely to miss the Colts game, according to the Florida times-Union.

Rookie Allen Hurns is battling ankle problems. Veteran Cecil Shorts III has his own hamstring issues. Both could play.

Ace Sanders remains suspended for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

“My main focus is getting it right,” said Lee, who is tied for the team lead with eight catches for 73 yards. “The hamstring can linger. If you try to continue to try to come back, come back, come back when you’re feeling 85, 90 (percent), you’re still going to have issues.”

The Jaguars might turn to Tavarres King, who was signed off Carolina’s practice squad. Allen Robinson remains a likely candidate to start.

PLAYER NOTES

--S Johnathan Cyprien had no limitations again in Thursday’s practice and will start on Sunday. His absence in the secondary has been most noticeable as Philadelphia took advantage of it in the second half of the opener and Washington did the same last week.

--WR Cecil Shorts practiced for the second straight day on Thursday though in a limited capacity. Unless there is a setback on Friday, Shorts will play on Sunday and may be in the starting lineup.

--WR Allen Hurns did not practice for a second straight day and is questionable to play on Sunday. Without him and Marqise Lee, the Jaguars will be down to Allen Robinson, a still-ailing Cecil Shorts, Mike Brown and just-signed Tavarres King as the only available receivers on the roster.

--WR Tavarres King is getting as many reps as he can while learning the Jaguars’ playbook as quickly as possible. Coach Gus Bradley said King probably wouldn’t play Sunday but if Allen Hurns can’t go, King may be activated.

--T Austin Pasztor practiced this week with his hand heavily bandaged. The hand is totally wrapped so that Pasztor looks like he has a club for an arm. He could see some action on Sunday but will not start.

--T Sam Young has worked with the first-team offense all week and will get the start at right tackle. Young has played in 33 games with four starts since he was drafted by Dallas in 2010.

--TE Clay Harbor returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said Harbor was a long shot to play on Sunday.

--MLB Paul Posluszny did not practice on Wednesday to rest an ailing knee but had no limitations in Thursday’s practice.

--TE Mickey Shuler, who is expected to start on Sunday in place of the injured Marcedes Lewis, was limited in Thursday’s practice due to a heel injury.

--DE Chris Smith was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after he had cleared waivers. He was released last Saturday. Smith became the first draft pick under second-year general manager David Caldwell to be released.

--DT Sen‘Derrick Marks called last Sunday’s loss to Washington “the worst game I’ve played in here in Jacksonville.” Marks said the loss was “a step back for the whole team. The things we preach in our fundamentals, we took a step back.”

--TE Marcel Jensen was signed off the practice squad to the Jaguars’ 53-man roster to bolster the position.

GAME PLAN: The Jaguars must figure out a way to keep Indianapolis defenders from getting to Chad Henne. The Jags quarterback was sacked a franchise-record 10 times last week and hit on four other occasions. That’s 14 plays - half of the number of times Henne did get a pass off. Not only must the offensive line pass block, but it must open some holes for the ground game. Aside from Henne’s 17 yards on three scrambles, the only other rushing yards were the eight yards Toby Gerhart managed on seven carries. The offense is all predicated on the offensive line making a better showing this week.

Their counterparts, the defensive line, also must take its game to another level. They did manage three sacks, but got to the quarterback for a hit just three other occasions. Look for the Jaguars to throw a lot of quick slants to receivers and to backs out of the backfield.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Colts OLB Bjoern Werner vs. Jaguars OT Luke Joeckel: With Robert Mathis out for the season, Werner has been tabbed as his replacement. But the second-year player has come up empty in the pass rush department thus far, a far cry from Mathis, the NFL’s leader in sacks a year ago with 19.5. Now Mathis must go against the Jaguars’ top lineman in Joeckel. Also a second year player, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 draft has had his ups and downs as well. Both Werner and Joeckel have plenty of potential and will be solid starters for the next decade. Both have incentive to play well. Joeckel was part of the group that allowed 10 sacks last week in Washington. Werner and his linemates have just one sack in two games.

--Colts QB Andrew Luck vs. Jaguars secondary: Luck wasn’t happy with his performance in Monday night’s loss to Pittsburgh in which he threw for just 172 yards and threw a crucial interception from the Eagles 22-yard line. Had he not thrown the pick, the Colts likely would have converted a field goal on the next play to hike their lead to 10 points. Instead, the Eagles flipped the field and marched in for a late touchdown to force overtime. Luck will be looking for an effort like last season, when he led the Colts to two easy wins by a combined 67-13 score against the Jaguars. Luck threw for 539 yards and three TDs in the two games. The Jaguars secondary has been burned badly in the first two games, giving up 533 yards in the air and coming up with just one interception in 81 pass plays. The secondary must particularly shore up on the tight end in the middle of the field, where there has been an opening between the middle linebacker and the safeties.