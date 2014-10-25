Jacksonville Jaguars - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - INSIDE SLANT

Coach Gus Bradley of the Jacksonville Jaguars was pleased with the way his players showed they can handle success Wednesday in their first practice since recording their initial victory of the season over Cleveland last Sunday.

Bradley was looking for the same intensity in practice they showed when they lost their first six games.

”I was watching to see,“’ he said. ”They had a really good demeanor (with) the way they approached the day. It was similar to other weeks, though.

“It wasn’t like it was all (different). It was just the same approach, the same mindset, so it was really good. They really worked hard. It was a good work day for us.”

When Bradley was asked to be specific, he said: ”Simple things, as far as hitting our calls and getting our checks and things like that. They did a really good job with that and taking ownership of it.

”I am sure that the meetings were even more attention because of it, especially in the linebacker’s meetings rooms (because of the injury to Paul Posluszny).

“Like I said, it was a difficult scheme (that Miami plays). It’s a typical Wednesday and we’ve got to work through things.”

The Jaguars will have to show Sunday if they can get their second home victory in a row.

It might be good news for the Jaguars that for the second week in a row they are playing a three-win AFC team that is coming off a lopsided victory and is favored by about five points.

Last week, they faced the Cleveland Browns (3-2), who had beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-10, the previous week and were favored by five and one-half points.

The Browns lost, 24-6, and coach Mike Pettine said after the game that the Browns weren’t completely focused and ready to play.

This Sunday, the Jaguars will host the Miami Dolphins (3-3), who beat the Chicago Bears, 27-14, last week and are favored by five points.

Miami might be more focused than Cleveland was because the Jaguars were winless a week ago. Now they’ve shown they can beat a team that makes mistakes.

And Bradley also wants the Jaguars to play better.

”I talked to them today about, ‘Just because we had a win, there’s something else missing,“ Bradley said. ”I think some of the guys felt like we didn’t play our best.

”For example, a guy like Blake Bortles. Yes, we won the game but there’s emptiness inside of him because he didn’t play his best game. To me, that’s victory and we’re striving to get everybody to be at their best, then the results will come.

“It was a good message for them and it’s the same for the offensive line. Good job, but we need to get better. We’re not there yet.”

After the Miami game, the Jaguars play three tough games in a row. They go to Cincinnati and then fly directly to London to play Dallas and have their bye week and then go to Indianapolis.

The Jaguars would like to take two victories in a row into that tough stretch.

SERIES HISTORY: 6th regular season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 3-2, and won the last meeting, 24-3, in 2012 in Miami. Former Dolphin Chad Henne, who lost the starting job to Blake Bortles, passed for 221 yards in the losing effort. Montell Owens led the Jaguars with 47 yards rushing in 11 carries. Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 28 for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins. In the only playoff meeting between the two teams, the Jaguars routed the Dolphins, 62-7, in 1999 in what turned out to be the last game for both quarterback Dan Marino and coach Jimmy Johnson.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - NOTES, QUOTES

--As a losing team, the Jaguars highlights tend to get overlooked, but NFL Films showed the advice that Jaguars coach Gus Bradley gave to rookie quarterback Blake Bortles after one of the three interceptions he threw Sunday in the 24-6 victory over Cleveland.

“I don’t mind that stuff,” Bradley, who was miked by NFL Films, said to Bortles after an interception.

Bradley then said: “Just make sure your look when I see on the sidelines. You have great confidence. You go out there and just attack. Go do the things that you do. Those things (interceptions) can happen but your look is what I‘m looking for because they feel that,” Bradley said on the clip that was shown on “Inside the NFL” on Tuesday night.

Bradley was referring to Bortles body language after he throws an interception. He doesn’t want Bortles to look down because that wouldn’t send a good message to his teammates.

After the game in the locker room, Bradley was excited.

”Oh man, that is great stuff

In a clip shown on the team’s website, he also said: “We’re on the move men. We’re on the move.”

But that part wasn’t shown by NFL Films.

At his news conference Monday, Bradley said: “I‘m not going to kid you. It was a little emotional. I know for me just because I was really excited for our guys. They’re professionals and they’re grown men who know what the NFL is all about, but I think there was a part of me that was really excited for them because they stayed so true to our message and fought so hard for it. They were really disciplined, never wavered, practiced every day hard and just to see it come through and see how excited they were that was so fulfilling for our whole staff.”

The interesting thing is that the players didn’t seem that excited during Bradley’s speech. They just stood and listened without showing much emotion.

During the game, there was a clip of Bradley telling Bortles as he went onto the field to start a series: “Let’s go man, lead us.”

--When CB Aaron Colvin went to the Senior Bowl last January, he was intent on proving he was the best corner in the draft and a first round selection.

Instead, he tore his ACL on the second day of practice and slipped to the fourth round before the Jaguars selected him.

Now he’s out to prove he was a bargain for the Jaguars.

Colvin practiced for the first time Wednesday since being injured and he said it was an emotional day for him.

Coach Gus Bradley said they’re bringing him along fairly slowly and they have 21 days to decide whether to active him for the season or wait until next year to let him make his debut.

Bradley said they won’t wait the full three weeks if they think he’s ready before that.

“We’re not going to slow the whole process down and say let’s wait the full three weeks,” Bradley said. “If he’s ready to go and he can add and help our team, we will take a serious look at it.”

--Running back Toby Gerhart, who has missed the last two games, was limited in practice Wednesday because of a foot injury, so it is likely that Denard Robinson will start again against Miami after getting 122 yards against Cleveland.

Robinson might have a more difficult task because Cleveland’s run defense isn’t as good as Miami’s and the Browns were missing three of their defensive linemen because of injuries.

“They will definitely look at his style and some of the things he does,” Bradley said. “Maybe they will pay more attention. When you rotate backs it’s hard to watch all three of them with that much time. When you have one guy that carried the ball more`than others, you have a more centralized focus on him as a defense. So I am sure he is going to get a little bit more attention.”

The Jaguars had been rotating backs but with Gerhart out, they decided to give Robinson the full load after he got off to a good start.

--LB Telvin Smith was named AFC rookie of the week as he had a sack, forced fumble, interception and two passes defensed against Cleveland last Sunday. He was drafted on the fifth round. His draft stock dropped when he failed a drug test at the scouting combine.

BY THE NUMBERS: 64 -- Justin Blackmon’s team record for most receptions by a rookie set in 2012. Allen Robinson has 34 in seven games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think Blake has all the upside in the world,” offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch on rookie quarterback Blake Bortles.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Doubtful: S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring)

--Questionable: LB Koa Misi (ankle)

--Probable: T Branden Albert (elbow), TE Charles Clay (knee), LS John Denney (knee), CB Cortland Finnegan (neck), CB Brent Grimes (groin), DT Jared Odrick (neck), C Samson Satele (hamstring), TE Dion Sims (neck), LB Philip Wheeler (shoulder, thumb)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Out: CB Alan Ball (biceps), DE Andre Branch (groin)

--Questionable: CB Dwayne Gratz (hip)

--Probable: C Luke Bowanko (ankle), RB Toby Gerhart (foot), S Craig Loston (hamstring)

The Jaguars put MLB Paul Posluszny on season ending injured reserve because of a torn pectoral muscle. He will undergo surgery. They replaced him on the roster by bringing up DE Chris Smith from the practice squad.

J.T. Thomas will move into Posluszny’s spot and make just the fourth start of his career. They may also try Jeremiah George in that spot.

To replace Smith on the practice squad, they signed rookie CB Lou Young, who signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie and spent four weeks on the Baltimore practice squad before being waived.

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Aaron Colvin, who was limited Wednesday, didn’t practice Thursday as the Jaguars bring him along slowly from his ACL injury. He won’t be activated to play Sunday.

--C Luke Bowanko (ankle) practiced in full Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

--RB Toby Gerhart (foot) practiced in full Thursday after being limited Wednesday. He will play Sunday.

--S Craig Loston (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

--CB Dwayne Gratz suffered a hip flexor injury in practice Thursday. If he can’t start, Jeremy Harris will go. Gratz was going to replace Alan Ball, who didn’t practice for the second straight day with a biceps injury and isn’t expected to play.

--CB Alan Ball didn’t practice Wednesday because of a bicep injury and might miss the Miami game.

--DE Andre Branch is out for about six weeks with a groin injury.

GAME PLAN: The Jaguars want to use the formula that worked against Cleveland. They want to run the ball to set up the pass. With Aaron Robinson rushing for 122 yards, they were able to overcome the three picks rookie QB Blake Bortles threw against the Browns. But it will be tougher to run against Miami because their run defense is better than the Browns.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jaguars RT Austin Pasztor vs. Dolphins DE Cameron Wake -- This will be a tough matchup for Pasztor because Wake is a solid pass rusher...Jaguars DE Chris Clemons vs. Miami LT Brandon Albert. Clemons has four sacks this season, including one each in the last three games and will be looking to extend his string to four in a row against the Dolphins.