Jacksonville Jaguars - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - INSIDE SLANT

Jags prep for Jags, Dalton with QB envy

In the last three weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars faced three journeymen quarterbacks -- Charlie Whitehurst, Brian Hoyer and Ryan Tannehill.

And by journeymen, that means quarterbacks who don’t exactly strike stay-awake-the-night-before-the-game fear into opponents.

The Jaguars still lost two of the three, beating only Hoyer for their lone win in the first half of the season.

Now they have a tougher challenge when they go to Cincinnati to face Andy Dalton, who is one of five quarterbacks to take his team to the playoffs in his first three seasons.

He will provide a tough test for a defense that has allowed just three touchdowns in the last four games.

Dalton didn’t struggle the way Blake Bortles has as a rookie, probably because he redshirted as a freshman and then played four years at TCU when he led the team to a 13-0 record as a senior while Bortles came out early and skipped his senior season.

It also helped that Dalton has had a better team around him than Bortles has. Dalton threw only 13 picks his rookie season in 16 games- Bortles already has 12 - and had 20 touchdowns.

Dalton said a quarterback can learn from his mistakes.

”The next time you get into that situation when the play is called, you go, “Maybe I shouldn’t take a chance on this one.’ You can definitely learn from the mistakes you make,” he said.

For the Bengals, Dalton is the face of the franchise, a status the Jaguars hope Bortles will eventually become.

He threw 80 touchdown passes his first three years, a figure topped by only Dan Marino and Manning.

He’s started every game in his career with the Bengals and has 86 touchdown passes and 53 interceptions. He has a 34-20-1 record as a starter.

By contrast, Bortles is 1-4 as a starter and has thrown just six touchdown passes along with the 12 interceptions. Four of the picks were Pick Sixes so Bortles has wound up with 10 passes that went to the end zone - six by the Jaguars and four by the opposing teams.

Bortles will try to cut down on his interceptions as he duels Dalton.

Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch said he hopes that Bortles will cut his interceptions from 12 to six in the second half of the season.

Bortles said Fisch hadn’t told him that.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of that. One of the big things is to try and get better in any way. If you’ve thrown twenty interceptions, try and throw ten the next time. Try and get better no matter where the bar’s at, no matter what the situation is, just try to improve on whatever it is,” he said.

On bouncing back from interceptions, he said, “It’s more challenging because you don’t want to try an interception or turn the ball over in the redzone when you have an opportunity to get points. I think the more you do it and (understand) the process, you get it’s definitely more frustrating but I think it’s another challenge or another test to see how you respond and how you face it.”

Bortles took the blame for the loss to Miami when he threw to Pick Sixes.

“The defense is playing extremely well, the offensive line is doing well, our running game is rolling, our receiver are doing a good job and now I’ve got to take the next step,” he said. “What’s the deciding factor and it’s been the turnovers. I think anybody can see that and they’ve all come from me so that’s something I’ve got to change in order for us to be successful.”

The Dalton-Bortles matchup favors the Bengals, which is why Cincinnati is a double digit favorite.

If the Jaguars are to pull an upset, they need Bortles to stop throwing picks and start throwing touchdown passes.

SERIES HISTORY: 20th regular-season meeting. Jaguars lead series, 11-8, but have lost the last three meetings in 2008, 2011 and 2012. In the last game in 2012, Andy Dalton passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in a 27-10 victory. Blaine Gabbert threw for 186 yards and a touchdown and an interception. Maurice Jones-Drew was held to 38 yards in 13 carries by the Cincinnati defense. The Bengals took a 17-7 halftime lead and added 10 points in the final quarter.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - NOTES, QUOTES

--Tight end Marcedes Lewis is a California native who plans to live on the West Coast when his career is over.

As far as playing football, though, Lewis, in his ninth year, never wants to wear another jersey or leave Jacksonville. He wants to retire a Jaguar.

“I’ve been a Jaguar since ‘06. This was the first organization to take a chance on me to live out my dream. It would be good to finish out here,” he said.

Lewis, who missed the last six games with a high ankle sprain, will return to practice on a limited basis Wednesday for the first time since he suffered the injury in the third period in Washington.

He will be eligible to return to the field after the bye week for the Nov. 23 game at Indianapolis.

Lewis, who missed only two games from 2007 through 2012, has now been injured the last two years. Last year, he missed five games with a calf injury.

When he returns from the injury, he hopes to show the Jaguars that at age 30, he can still be a key member of the offense.

“I love it here,” he said. “ The coaching staff we now have, everybody in the building, not just the owner, the GM, I‘m sure the feeling that everybody gets is that this is a once in a lifestyle opportunity.”

He likes the atmosphere and isn’t discouraged by the 5-19 record the past two years.

”The records don’t necessarily tell the story,“ he said. ” Wins and losses don’t really tell the story. Before we can learn to win, we have to find a way not to lose. We just have to be better in our game situation. And once we start to do that you’ll see us stringing some games together.

He is excited about getting back.

“It’s one of those deals when the season is not going on and you’re home and getting ready for the season putting in so much work in being your best and then having it taken away from you and being on the sideline and knowing I could help,” he said. “It’s just tough watching. I‘m just looking forward to getting back out there.”

Lewis has another years left on his five-year $34 million deal with a base salary of $6.650 million and he said doesn’t worry about becoming a salary cap casualty. .

“They know what kind of player I am, what I have to offer. When I‘m on the field and healthy, I can change things. I’ve never been one to worry about that kind of stuff. I’ll let it all happen the way it’s going to unfold,” he said.

--The Jaguars will fly directly to London from Cincinnati because they play Dallas in London next Sunday.

Some teams don’t fly to London until later in the week but owner Shad Khan likes to promote his team in London and wants them there all week.

He has made a commitment to play four games in London in the next four years - one a year.

The problem with flying direct from Cincinnati is that it could be a distraction for the team. The players have to bring their luggage for London to the stadium Thursday.

Last year, they played a home game and left for London on Monday.

--The Bengals fans know what the Jaguars are going through. From 1991 to 1994, they have a four-year record of 14-50. Since the start of the 2012 season, the Jaguars are 5-11, 2-14, 4-12 and 1-7. That’s 12-44. If they go 2-6 in the second half, they will have a four-year record of 14-50.

BY THE NUMBERS: 25 -- The number of sacks the Jaguars have, which is second in the league to Buffalo’s 28 .

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As somebody said this morning, four years ago the Kansas City Royals had the worst won-lost record in major league (baseball) and they’re playing for the World Series tonight,” wide receiver coach Jerry Sullivan.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Out: CB Will Blackmon (finger), DE Andre Branch (groin)

--Questionable: LB Dekoda Watson (hamstring)

--Probable: CB Dwayne Gratz (groin), WR Allen Hurns (ankle), T Luke Joeckel (concussion), WR Cecil Shorts (groin)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--Out: RB Giovani Bernard (hip), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee)

--Doubtful: CB Darqueze Dennard (hamstring), LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring), G Kevin Zeitler (calf)

--Questionable: WR A.J. Green (toe), DT Brandon Thompson (knee)

--Probable: LB Jayson DiManche (shoulder), DE Carlos Dunlap (illness), CB Terence Newman (back), DT Domata Peko (toe), G Mike Pollak (knee), T Andre Smith (knee)

The Jaguars made two rosters moves, waiving wide receiver Tavarres King and putting cornerback Alan Ball on the injured reserve list with a biceps injury.

The team promoted cornerback Peyton Thompson to the active roster and signed cornerback Tommie Campbell, who spent three seasons in Tennessee after being drafted on the seventh round in 2011. He was waived on the final cuts this year. The loss of Ball and the groin injury that limited Dwayne Gratz in practice leaves the Jaguars thin in the secondary because nickel back Will Blackmon is out with a broken index finger.

PLAYER NOTES

--LT Luke Joeckel was limited Thursday with a concussion after not practicing Wednesday. He was cleared for non-contact drills Thursday and has been cleared to practice Friday and is expected to play.

--WR Allen Hurns had a full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday with an ankle injury.

--LB Dekoda Watson was limited Thursday with a hamstring injury after not being on the report Wednesday so he apparently suffered the injury in Thursday’s practice.

--CB Will Blackmon didn’t practice Wednesday because of a broken index finger and won’t play Sunday.

--DE Andre Branch didn’t practice Wednesday because of a groin injury that will sideline him for an extended period of time.

--CB Dwayne Gratz was limited in practice with a groin injury.

--TE Marcedes Lewis, who is on IR and can’t return to action until after the bye on Nov. 23 at Indianapolis, returned to practice for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in the second game of the year.

--WR Cecil Shorts practiced in full with a groin injury.

GAME PLAN: Since Denard Robinson has rushed for over 100 yards the last two games and rookie quarterback Blake Bortles has thrown 12 interceptions, including four Pick Sixes, the Jaguars will try to stress the run against a Cincinnati rush defense that is ranked 29th. If the Jaguars can run the ball, they can limit Bortles throws.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jaguars DE Chris Clemons vs. Bengals LT Andrew Whitworth.

Clemons had his string of consecutive game sacks snapped at three against Miami. He is tied for the team lead with four with Ryan Davis and will be shooting for his fifth.

--Jaguars LT Luke Joeckel or Josh Wells vs. Bengals DRE Wallace Gilberry.

Joeckel is still recovering from a concussion and it’s uncertain if he can go. If he can’t undrafted rookie Josh Wells will get the start. Wells gave up just one sack filling in for Joeckel last week after he suffered his concussion against Miami, but he’s inexperienced.