Jacksonville Jaguars - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - INSIDE SLANT

The Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Dallas Cowboys in London will be all about the quarterbacks -- Blake Bortles and Tony Romo.

Or not.

There is some question whether Romo will be able to go for the Cowboys, but thus far the word is that he will it a go.

The Jaguars, who are 1-8 for the third consecutive year, hope to spring an upset and the game probably will turn on how the quarterbacks play.

While it’s uncertain if Romo will play with his back injury, Bortles will play despite suffering a sprained left wrist against Cincinnati last Sunday. If Romo can’t go, backup Brandon Weeden will start. Romo didn’t practice Wednesday, but that’s normal for him.

The problem with Bortles isn’t his wrist but his habit of throwing costly interceptions. Bortles is not only suffering the typical growing pains of a rookie quarterback, he seems to be regressing.

It’s probably a case of opposing defenses getting more time to study him and understand how to confuse him.

He threw only one interception in the 33-23 loss at Cincinnati, but it essentially ended the game.

The Jags had a first down on the Cincinnati 14 with 4:06 left, trailing 33-23. Bortles said he meant to throw the ball out of the end zone but instead threw it right into the arms of George Iloka in the end zone. When Bortles can’t even throw the ball away, it shows how much he is struggling.

He also could have had three or four more interceptions but Cincinnati defenders dropped them.

It will be no surprise if he throws more interceptions against the Cowboys. He now has 13 and lost a fumble.

The Jaguars are sticking with Bortles and aren’t thinking about going back to Chad Henne, who led them on a three-way winning streak in the second half of last year.

“Blake is so confident and competitive.” Bradley said. “I think that with him, he’s constantly trying to get better, he learns from his mistakes. He goes out and tries to correct them. All of those signs are just part of his growth. Sometimes they’re unfortunate. Sometimes they sting you. What I really watch for is if there adversity or something goes wrong, is he learning from it and is he growing from it? As long as he does that, and that’s what we expect from Blake, then we have no issue.”

Bradley said the same things last week about showing confidence in Bortles and showing him they have confidence in him..

”I think there are multiple ways it’s been shown to him,“ Bradley said. ”To come back and throw the ball after an interception, or when he comes off the sideline to see the strength that we have for him, I think he feels that. I think it’s something that we don’t take for granted but I think we stayed true to that and want to really display that for him.

“Remember Chad Henne was in there and we said, ‘he really saw that when we’re strong for Chad that he can take it,’ that when he struggles or if he has some struggles that we’re going to show him that same strength for him? I think that lesson that he saw earlier is coming back and is now providing great strength for him.”

Bradley was asked about allowing Bortles to throw again right after an interception.

“Some people can look at that and say, ‘what a great message for Blake.'” Bradley replied. “You see? We have no fear. We don’t want you to have any fear. Just ball, man. Now, make good decisions. Fear doesn’t mean reckless. It’s just that we trust in him and I think because we sense that from him, it’s not that he doesn’t care about throwing interceptions. It hurts him, but I think the best thing we can do is to teach him to learn from these difficulties and grow from them. That’s really what we’re looking for him to do.”

And Bortles doesn’t seem rattled.

“One of our big things is to try and get better in any way,” the quarterback said. “If you’re throwing twenty interceptions, try and throw ten the next time. Try and get better no matter where the bar is at, no matter what the situation is, just to improve on whatever it is.”

Bortles said the Jaguars put a lot of emphasis on improving his footwork because poor footwork caused many of his college interceptions. Now the emphasis is on better decision making.

But, so far, Bortles keeps making the same mistakes. The next task is to cut down on those mistakes against Dallas.

SERIES HISTORY: 6th meeting. Jaguars lead series, 3-2. In their last meeting in 2010, the Jaguars posed a 35-17 victory in Dallas. The Cowboys have played only once in Jacksonville in 2006 and while the Jaguars are the home team, this game is being played in London. David Garrard threw four touchdown passes in the game and Mike Sims-Walker caught eight passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Maurice Jones-Drew ran 27 times for 135 yards. The Jaguars intercepted Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna four times in the game.

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Jaguars are having problems keeping their wide receivers healthy.

Two receivers, veteran Cecil Shorts, who has had hamstring problems all year, and second round draft pick Marqis Lee, who has been bothered with nagging injuries, were both injured in practice Wednesday.

Lee suffered a sprained ankle and Shorts was pulled from practice after suffering tightness in his hamstring.

Their condition will be updated Thursday. In the past when Shorts has experienced tightness, he has missed time. He first suffered tightness in the first preseason game and then missed 23 days. He injured it again in practice three days before the opener and missed the first two games. He also strained it in San Diego in the second half on Sept. 28 and missed the next game against Pittsburgh.

Shorts has only 28 catches for 256 yards and that puts his future with the Jaguars in jeopardy because his contract is up at the end of the Lear. Considering his injury history this year, he will have difficulty getting a big contract at the end of the year.

Lee missed three games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury and got only six snaps in Cincinnati.

He also said he’s had a toe injury although he hasn’t been on the injured report.

Lee said before practice, “I had nicks and knacks and the toe after the Miami game and the coaches didn’t want to put me in and make me do too much and re-injure me. They’ve got a plan. I‘m down with the plans no matter what it is. I‘m here to support my teammates and help as much as I can.”

Shorts had 53 snaps in Cincinnati while Allen Robinson had 55 and Allen Hurns, who had two touchdown catches on bad passes, had 54.

If Lee and Shorts can’t play, Mike Brown and Ace Sanders, the other two receivers on the team will see action. Brown has been inactive the last two games and Sanders has played mostly as a punt returner since returning from a four-game suspension and has just three catches this year.

--The Jaguars gave up a game at home in order to play the Cowboys in London, but coach Gus Bradley hopes the experience is good for team bonding.

“It definitely feels like that,” Bradley said. “Close-knit team, but I think there’s room for growth there. When I go to the dining center, see them eating together, having a snack at night, it’s not the same guys eating with one another. You see different guys eating and they’re spreading out. It seems to me like they’re trying to take advantage of that as well.”

Last year, Bradley missed the first couple of days in London because of the death of his father and he says he feels the trip has been very positive for the Jaguars.

“I just want to talk about the excitement that our players have,” Bradley said. “For me especially, I was not able to be here for the first couple of days last year on our trip here because of a death in our family so this part has been new to me as well. It’s been a great experience. We left Sunday night, gave our players some freedom and go ahead and enjoy the experience and take it all in on Monday and some of Tuesday. Now we have to change the thought process of preparing for the game.”

--The injuries are becoming a matter of concern for the Jaguars. They are missing two of their top five defensive backs (Alan Ball and Will Blackmon, who are both on IR.) So is middle linebacker Paul Posluszny. And rookie Jeremiah George, who replaced Poslusny is out with a high ankle sprain. And backup pass rusher Andre Branch will miss at least six weeks.

On offense, besides the uncertain status of wide receivers Cecil Shorts and Marqis Lee, guard Brandon Linder may not play because of a shoulder injury with Jacques McClendon likely to step in for him although rookie Tyler Shatley, who has been inactive for every game, could step in.

The good news on the injury front is that tight end Marcedes Lewis practiced in full Wednesday and is eligible to return from the injured reserve list for the Indianapolis game after the bye.

--Owner Shad Khan is displaying his new 308-foot yacht, Kismet, which took two years to build, on the Thames River in London. It has six bedrooms and can accommodate 12 guests and has a crew of 10.

It features an oversized Jaguars football helmet on the bowsprit.

It is also available for cruising for a week. All you need is 11 friends and $1.6 million for the rental fee.

BY THE NUMBERS: 7-34 - The team’s record since Shad Khan became the owner in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The time difference is crazy getting adjusted to that, but the second time around I know what to expect,” defensive tackle Sen‘Derrick Marks on playing in London for the second consecutive year.

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report:

DALLAS COWBOYS

--Out: DE Tyrone Crawford (knee)

--Questionable: DT Nick Hayden (shoulder), LB Rolando McClain (knee, groin)

--Probable: LB Bruce Carter (finger), S Barry Church (shoulder), DE Jack Crawford (calf), T Doug Free (foot), TE James Hanna (hamstring), LB Anthony Hitchens (chest), G Ronald Leary (groin), T Jermey Parnell (chest), QB Tony Romo (back), DE Anthony Spencer (knee, foot)

Practice Report

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Out: DE Andre Branch (groin), LB Jeremiah George (ankle), G Brandon Linder (shoulder)

--Probable: QB Blake Bortles (left wrist), DE Chris Clemons (knee), S Josh Evans (shoulder), WR Marqise Lee (ankle), S Sherrod Martin (shoulder), WR Cecil Shorts (hamstring), RB Jordan Todman (quadricep), LB Dekoda Watson (hamstring)

--The Jaguars left Cincinnati with a loss but added a player.

They signed linebacker Khari Fortt off the Cincinnati practice squad. He was originally a fourth round pick of New Orleans and opened the season on the injured reserve/designated to return list before he was waived Oct. 6. The Bengals claimed him off waivers Oct. 7, waived him on Oct. 14 and signed him to their practice squad.

The Jaguars like to take a look at players drafted by other teams who were cut. They signed linebacker Jeremiah George, who was drafted on the fifth round by the New York Jets, off the Jets practice squad Sept. 23 and he started against Cincinnati Sunday although he was sidelined with a high ankle sprain. Fortt replaced nickel back Will Blackmon, who was placed on IR by the team.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Marqise Lee was full after being limited Wednesday because of an ankle injury.

--WR Cecil Shorts did not practice after being limited Wednesday when his hamstring tightened but coach Gus Bradley said he expects him to play.

--FS Josh Evans was full after being limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

--DE Andre Branch (groin) did not practice Wednesday and won’t play in London.

--G Brandon Linder (shoulder) didn’t practice Wednesday and won’t play in London.

--LB Jeremiah George (high ankle sprain) didn’t practice Wednesday and won’t play in London.

--S Sherrod Martin was limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

--CB Aaron Colvin (NFI) practiced in full Wednesday with his knee injury and the team hasn’t decided whether to activate him after the bye.

--QB Blake Bortes (sprained left wrist) practiced in full Wednesday.

--TE Marcedes Lewis (IR, ankle) practiced in full Wednesday and will be activated after the bye.

--LB Dekoda Watson (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: The Jaguars will try to run the ball now that Denard Robinson has had three solid games in a row, rushing for over 100 yards against the Browns and Dolphins and adding 94 against Cincinnati. If they can run the ball, they can limit the throws of rookie quarterback Blake Bortles and cut down on his interceptions.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jaguars MLB J.T. Thomas vs. Cowboys RB DeMarco Murray.

Although Murray had his string of 100-yard rushing games snapped against the Arizona Cardinals, he may take advantage of the absence of middle linebacker Paul Posluszny, who was the Jaguars best tackler. Jeremy Hill took advantage of Posluszny’s absence last week and ran for 154 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown burst in the fourth quarter when Thomas was in the wrong fit. He started on the inside but moved inside when Jeremiah George, a rookie making his first start, suffered a high ankle sprain.

--Jaguars CBs Dwayne Gratz and Demetrius McCray vs. Cowboys WR Dez Bryant.

The Jaguars are missing veteran corner Alan Ball, who is on IR, and Bryant may be able to take advantage of Gratz and MCray, who have played well at times but are both in their second seasons.