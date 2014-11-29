Jacksonville Jaguars - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - INSIDE SLANT

The game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants will be a tale of two contrasting quarterbacks.

Rookie Blake Bortles of the Jaguars has started only eight games while Eli Manning of the Giants is in his 11th year and has won a pair of Super Bowl rings with late drives.

This would appear to be a mismatch except for the fact that Manning is inconsistent at times and threw five picks against the 49ers 10 days ago.

And the Giants have lost six consecutive games although all six have been to winning teams including two to the Cowboys.

The Giants are 3-8 and the Jaguars are 1-10 and currently are in the lead for the top pick in the draft. They are tied with the Raiders at 1-10, but the Raiders have faced a tougher schedule.

The Jaguars are hoping that Bortles starts showing some signs of progress after having his worst game of the year last week against Indianapolis.

He completed 15 of 27 passes for just 146 yards, his lowest total of the season. He completed just four of 10 passes for 34 yards in the first half and then got worse in the third quarter when he was two for five for five yards, sacked twice for a minus 18 yards and fumbled once.

After three quarters, the Colts had more yards from his passing than the Jaguars did. They had 42 yards on an interception return and the Jaguars had just 39 yards passing.

Of course, rookie quarterbacks often struggle but some of them like Ryan Leaf and DeMarcus Russell never recovered.

“It’s ruined guys careers by starting young and not doing well,” he said. “I kind of take it as an opportunity to say, ‘We’re not doing well. Watch how I handle this and bounce back and continue to grow from it.’ That’s how I look at it. I know that’s how (head coach) Gus (Bradley) looks at it and it’s kind of the environment and message that we’ve given.”

Bortles admitted he may be overthinking instead of playing more freely the way he did early in the year. He seemed to become more tentative after he started throwing interceptions.

“I think that’s part of it,” he said. “You want to go play and I want to and I feel like I‘m playing my best when I‘m playing carefree running around and not thinking a whole lot. I think just try to get back to that, trying to eliminate some thinking and all of that comes with preparation during the week and making sure on Sunday you can go play carefree.”

Meanwhile, Bradley, who was critical of his play Monday, took a different approach and was more positive. Bradley pointed out he had done some good things in the game in an obvious attempt to boost his confidence.

“Blake had a good day today (in practice),” Bradley said. “As I get a chance to go back and kind of look at things and spend some time offensively, I don’t think I go back on my words as far as Blake like, ‘we’re going to challenge him to keep getting better,’ but there were some areas where I think he did really well. I now we talked about identification of Mike (middle linebacker) and reading coverages and stuff, he was on it. His decision-making, his reads and things like that I give him more credit. I think he did some really nice thins there. It’s a growing period. He’ got this learning curve that he’s going through.”

SERIES HISTORY: 6th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 3-2. In the last game in 2010, the Giants posted a 24-20 victory. The Jaguars took an 11-point halftime lead, 17-6, before the Giants rallied to win with Eli Manning throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Boss with 3:15 remaining.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - NOTES, QUOTES

--When defensive end Andre Branch suffered a groin injury in the Jaguars’ 24-6 victory over the Brown on Oct. 19, the Jaguars didn’t put him on injured reserve because they figured he would be back before the season ended.

And now that time seems to be coming. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday for the first time since he suffered the injury.

“I’ve been working my tail off to be back,” he said.

He’s missed four games so far and while he was out, Ryan Davis and rookie Chris Smith got more playing time and they combined for five sacks and three forced fumbles in the last four games.

Branch had three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery and two pass breakups before he was hurt. With the defensive line playing well, the Jaguars don’t want to rush him back.

“We need to see him where he’s going and we need to make sure that we don’t rush him,” defensive coordinator Bob Babich said.

--Odell Beckham is likely to provide a challenge for the Jaguars secondary that was burned by Dez Bryant of the Cowboys and T.Y. Hilton of the Colts the past two games.

“He’s a very good receiver, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “He has athleticism. He does a great job with his releases and getting off the ball and catching the ball. He has extremely strong hands for a guy that isn’t tall like Calvin Johnson. He creates some problems.”

He made a spectacular one-handed catch against the Cowboys.

--Tom Coughlin, fired by the Jaguars at the end of the 2002 season after three losing seasons in a row, will coach just his second regular-season game in Jacksonville since he was hired by the Giants in 2003.

The firing of Coughlin by former owner Wayne Weaver worked out better for Coughlin than it did for the Jaguars. Coughlin won two Super Bowls for the Giants while the Jaguars have one playoff win since he left.

Coughlin took the expansion Jaguars to four playoff seasons in a row, including two appearances in the AFC title game, before salary-cap problems caused the team’s downfall.

“It’s always special,” he said of his return to Jacksonville. “There’s never any doubt about that. I have an awful lot of friends and fabulous memories of the early years of the franchise there.”

He still has a home in Atlantic Beach and plans to live there when his football coaching days are over. He’s also very active in the Jay Fund, a charity helping children who suffer from cancer.

BY THE NUMBERS: 6 - The points the Jaguars have allowed on their opponent’s first possession. Indianapolis and Dallas kicked field goals on their first possession against the Jaguars but the Jaguars didn’t allow any other points. They’re tied for first in that category with Houston and Cleveland. Both of those teams have allowed six.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’d love to throw it deep. Trust me.” -- Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch on the Jaguars having problems throwing it deep.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The big question for the Giants game is whether the Jaguars are going to open up the passing game and take more chances with rookie quarterback Blake Bortles. They’ve been playing conservatively because Bortles has thrown 15 interceptions, but they managed to get only three points against the Colts when they threw only 10 times in the first half. With the Giants ranked 31st in offensive yardage allowed and 24th against the pass, the Jaguars may try to take the training wheels off Bortles. It’s possible Bortles may get in a rhythm if he throws more.

PLAYER NOTES

--S Josh Evans did not practice with an elbow injury Thursday after practicing Wednesday.

--LB Jeremiah George did not practice with a high ankle sprain Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

--CB Demetrius McCray was limited with an ankle injury after practicing Wednesday.

--LB LaRoy Reynolds was limited Thursday with a neck injury after not practicing Wednesday.

--WR Cecil Shorts practiced full Thursday after missing practice Wednesday with a case of the flu.

--DE Andre Branch practiced in full after being limited Wednesday with a groin injury. Head coach Gus Bradley said he’ll likely play after missing four games with the injury.

--DE Chris Clemons didn’t practice Thursday with a knee injury after practicing in full Wednesday.

--QB Blake Bortles practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday but was on the injury report with a left wrist injury.

GAME PLAN: The Jaguars tried to run against the Colts but they put eight men in the box to stop the run and dared rookie quarterback Blake Bortles to beat them passing. If the Giants try the same strategy, look for Bortles to throw more on first down to try to open up the defense.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jaguars CBs Demetrius McCray and Dwayne Gratz vs. Giants WR Odell Beckham. Beckham is an emerging star who made a spectacular one-handed catch against the Cowboys. Since McCray is playing better than Gratz, look for the Giants to try to match Beckham against Gratz, who has struggled this year.

--Jaguars LT Luke Joeckel vs. Giants DRE Jason Pierre-Paul. Joeckel has struggled at times this year and has yet to live up to the reputation he had in college when he was the second pick in the draft. Pierre-Paul could have a big game against him.