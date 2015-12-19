Jacksonville Jaguars - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - INSIDE SLANT

Gus Bradley and Dan Quinn will have a reunion Sunday at EverBank Field.

Bradley, in his third season as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, and Quinn, in his first year as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, worked together in Seattle in 2009 and 2010 when Bradley was the defensive coordinator and Quinn was the defensive line coach.

Quinn left after the 2010 season to become the defensive coordinator at Florida and then returned to Seattle 2013 to replace Bradley as the defensive coordinator after Bradley was hired by the Jaguars.

This is the first time the two men have been on opposing sidelines as head coaches.

And they remain close.

“I enjoy spending time with him, whether we’re at a workout together or at the combine, or this year it happened to be at the league meetings,” Quinn said. “Those times I just appreciate 15 minutes with him, a half-hour with him, because we usually talk something, not even ”X-and-O“ related, but team-related, philosophy-related, better ways to do things. It’s just a great connection for me and one that I have great regard and great respect for. I really do.”

“Honestly, I had an absolute blast coaching with him for two years,” he said. “That’s where the friendship started. Through the years, I’ve certainly leaned on him for advice, even getting into my own job here -- ‘Hey, Q, you need me to call.’ It’s no surprise that he was one of the ones to reach out to me when I first took the job here.”

Bradley said of Quinn, “Dan Quinn is a good man, he’s a very, very good coach. He’s very talented and he’s got good direction. He knows exactly what he’s looking for and he’s got great conviction.”

Bradley said that Quinn’s style features toughness.

“Tough and physical, great effort,” Bradley said. “The toughness is the big thing that Dan always preached when I was with him.”

And their two teams are going in opposite directions.

Bradley started out 1-5 while Quinn started out 5-0 and was 5-1 after six games. After the sixth game, the Falcons have gone 1-6, losing six in a row, including a 38-0 loss at Carolina last week.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have gone 4-3 and beat Indianapolis, 51-16, last week.

The Falcons have a one-game edge at 6-7 while the Jaguars are 5-8 and both have slim chances of making the playoffs, the Falcons as a wild-card team while the Jaguars are a game behind Houston and Indianapolis, who play each other Sunday, in the AFC South.

Neither team controls its own destiny. Both teams need to win their final three games and then get a lot of help if they are to sneak into the playoffs.

SERIES HISTORY: 6th regular-season meeting. Jaguars lead series, 3-2, but lost the last meeting 41-14 in 2011 in Atlanta. The Falcons’ offensive coordinator, Mike Mularkey, was hired as the Jaguars head coach the next season but was fired after going 2-14 in one season. Matt Ryan passed for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the victory with Roddy White catching 10 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Blaine Gabbert, now the San Francisco quarterback, threw for 141 yards in the loss while Maurice Jones-Drew, who is now retired, ran 17 times for 112 yards. It was the first game for Shad Khan as the owner because his purchase of the team was approved the previous day. This is only the Falcons’ third regular-season game in Jacksonville. The first one in the Jaguars’ second season in 1996 was memorable. Morten Andersen lined up to kick a chip-shot field goal that would have given the Falcons a 20-19 victory in the season finale and knocked the Jaguars out of the playoffs. Andersen missed and the Jaguars won at Buffalo and Denver to advance to the AFC title game before losing to New England.

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - NOTES, QUOTES

--Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon is listed as doubtful with a knee injury for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Yeldon sprained a ligament in his left knee last Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. The injury prevented him from practicing but the Jaguars haven’t yet ruled him out of the contest.

Third-year pro Denard Robinson has received the first-team practice workload and is in line to make his first start of the season.

“You just keep preparing like you always prepare,” Robinson told reporters on Friday. “You don’t change anything up. You just keep doing what you’re doing.”

Robinson had a season-best 75 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown while filling in for Yeldon against the Colts.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville will have middle linebacker Paul Posluszny back on the field after he missed the game against the Colts due to a broken right hand.

Posluszny will wear a protective cast and have the hand heavily wrapped.

“It’s healed up really well,” Posluszny told reporters. “I feel great moving around. I’ll have to change techniques a little bit getting on and off blockers and when I‘m tackling, I’ll have to make sure I make as much contact as I can and wrap up.”

Defensive end Ryan Davis (knee) was listed as doubtful. He missed last week’s game against the Colts.

--After being inactive eight of the last nine games, defensive end Chris Smith, a fifth-round pick a year ago, finally seems to have earned a chance to be in uniform on game day.

Smith played 31 snaps against the Colts for his first extended playing time since having 39 snaps in the opener when Andre Branch was injured and Bradley said he had a solid performance with two tackles.

“I’d like to visit with you and say that he had a performance that was off the charts, but I thought it was a solid performance,” Bradley said. “I don’t think there was anything that jumped out. I think he’ll really learn from this experience that he had and my hopes are that he improves. I would say that his performance was solid.”

--Turnovers could be critical in this game.

Atlanta is seventh in offensive yardage gained and 17th in defensive yardage given up and yet they’ve lost six in a row. They’re tied for 25th in turnover ratio with minus-six. They’ve thrown 15 interceptions, 14 by Matt Ryan, and have lost 11 fumbles. While giving up 26 turnovers, they’ve only created 20.

The Jaguars aren’t much better. They’re 24th at minus-five. They’ve lost 21 turnovers and created 16.

BY THE NUMBERS: 29.3 -- Since Week 5, the Jaguars are second in the league in scoring per game at 29.3. The Panthers lead at 33.7.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first half was as bad of a half as we’ve played.” -- Quarterback Blake Bortles on scoring nine points in the half against the Colts and 42 in the second half.

NFL Team Report - Jacksonville Jaguars - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

ATLANTA FALCONS

--Out: LB Paul Worrilow (knee)

--Probable: G Chris Chester (shoulder), WR Devin Hester (toe), DT Paul Soliai (calf), TE Jacob Tamme (back), CB Desmond Trufant (calf)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Doubtful: DE Ryan Davis (knee), RB T.J. Yeldon (knee)

--Questionable: S Sergio Brown (thumb), CB Dwayne Gratz (hamstring), TE Nic Jacobs (hamstring), WR Bryan Walters (back)

--Probable: DE Andre Branch (groin), DE Chris Clemons (not injury related), WR Allen Hurns (thigh), DT Roy Miller (knee), T Jermey Parnell (knee), LB Paul Posluszny (hand)

PLAYER NOTES

--With T.J. Yeldon sidelined with a sprained MCL, the Jaguars signed Jonas Gray off Miami’s practice squad to become the fourth running back on the roster.

Besides Yeldon, the two others are Denard Robinson, who will start if Yeldon can’t go, and Joe Banyard, who was inactive for five games and then active for the past two. He has yet to carry the ball.

Gray was a one-game wonder last year for New England when he ran 38 times for 201 yards against the Colts. But then he got into head coach Bill Belichick’s doghouse for oversleeping and missing practice.

He saw little action the rest of the season and was inactive for the Super Bowl.

Gray signed a one-year deal with Miami this year and had 122 yards in six games before being cut. He was then signed to the practice squad.

To make room for Gray, they cut rookie wide receiver Rashad Lawrence. He joined the active roster on Dec. 5 and was inactive the last two games.

GAME PLAN

--With rookie T.J. Yeldon not likely to play because of an MCL injury, the Jaguars will be stressing the passing game with Blake Bortles throwing to Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns. So it could be a passing duel with Bortles facing Atlanta veteran Matt Ryan. They’ll also attempt to create turnovers because the Falcons have been turnover prone. They have thrown 15 interceptions, 14 by Matt Ryan and lost 11 fumbles. They’re tied for 25th in turnovers at minus-six. The Jaguars also have to avoid turnovers. They are 24th at minus-five.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jaguars CB Davon House vs. Falcons WR Julio Jones.

This should be a good matchup because Jones leads the NFL with 109 receptions while House leads the Jaguars with 19 pass breakups, two shy of Rashean Mathis’ team record of 19.

--Jaguars REs Andre Branch and Chris Clemons vs. Atlanta LT Jake Matthews.

The Jaguars have had problems getting heat on the quarterback this year although Branch had a strip sack against Matt Hasselbeck and picked it up and ran for a touchdown. Matthews is in his second season after being the sixth pick in the draft and has quite a family tree. He is the son of Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews and cousin of Clay Matthews, a linebacker for the Packers, and Casey Matthews, a linebacker for Minnesota.