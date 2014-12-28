Preview: Jaguars at Texans

After finishing last season on a horrid 14-game losing streak, the Houston Texans have a chance to find their way into the playoffs if Week 17 results fall in their favor. First of all, the host Texans need to complete a season sweep of AFC South rival Jacksonville on Sunday and will require both reeling Cleveland to upend Baltimore and Kansas City to topple San Diego. “The most important thing about this week is the Jacksonville Jaguars and that we are very, very focused on them,” Houston coach Bill O‘Brien said. “Our guys really should not look at their record at all.”

Pro Bowl representatives J.J. Watt and Arian Foster had a field day in the Texans’ 27-13 victory in Jacksonville on Dec. 7, as the defensive end recorded three sacks and five quarterback hits while the running back rolled up 127 yards and a touchdown. Foster also rushed for 96 yards last week in Houston’s 25-13 triumph over Baltimore, but used his arm to find the end zone with a 5-yard scoring strike to tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz. Rookie Blake Bortles did just enough with his arm by throwing for a touchdown in the Jaguars’ 21-13 win over Tennessee on Dec. 18.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (3-12): While Bortles has shown some improvement of late by throwing just three interceptions in his last five games, his rookie wideouts are learning a great deal on the fly. Allen Hurns leads the team in receptions (49), receiving yards (662) and receiving touchdowns (six) and found the end zone in the first meeting with Houston. Fellow first-year player Marqise Lee reeled in five catches for 67 yards in that contest and needs five receptions on Sunday to help Jacksonville become the first NFL team to have three rookie receivers reel in at least 40 passes in a season (Hurns, Allen Robinson).

ABOUT THE TEXANS (8-7): Making his first start in over a calendar year, Case Keenum went 20-of-42 for 185 yards versus the Ravens to notch his first victory in nine career starts. “I‘m not the best with words, and I couldn’t put it into words,” the undrafted Keenum said. “Arian said he was going to punch me if I cried. When you don’t win, it makes winning very, very sweet.” Andre Johnson had six receptions for 65 yards against Baltimore to surpass the 1,000-catch plateau, but was limited to just four grabs for 17 yards in the first meeting with Jacksonville.

1. Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins, who joined LT Duane Brown and C Chris Myers as Pro Bowl alternates on Tuesday, has reeled in at least five receptions in seven of his last nine games.

2. Jacksonville’s Sen‘Derrick Marks was named a Pro Bowl alternate on Tuesday after trailing only Buffalo’s Marcell Dareus (10) among defensive tackles in sacks with 8.5.

3. Watt has recorded 8 1/2 sacks in seven career games versus the Jaguars.

PREDICTION: Texans 20, Jaguars 16