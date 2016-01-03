Preview: Jaguars at Texans

The Houston Texans will turn to Brian Hoyer in hopes of capturing their third AFC South title in five years when they host the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Hoyer will be back under center after missing two games with a concussion, with recent acquisition Brandon Weeden returning to the sideline after coming off the bench to lead Houston to a huge victory over Indianapolis in Week 15 before guiding the club to a rout of Tennessee last Sunday.

The Texans control their own destiny, as a triumph over Jacksonville gives them the division crown, although a loss by the Colts to the division-doormat Titans would provide the same. The Jaguars would love to end their two-game skid - and disappointing season - by helping dash Houston’s playoff aspirations. Blake Bortles has been one of Jacksonville’s few bright spots, throwing a franchise-record 35 touchdown passes - which ranks him second in the NFL heading into the final weekend. Despite their struggles, the Jaguars have posted their highest total of victories in four seasons and look to notch a sixth for the first time since going 8-8 in 2010.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Texans -6.5. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (5-10): The 23-year-old Bortles can set another club record Sunday as he needs 179 passing yards to eclipse Mark Brunell’s single-season mark of 4,367, which he totaled in 1996. He has thrown at least two TD passes in nine of his last 11 games and is one of three quarterbacks in league history (Dan Marino and Matthew Stafford) to record 35 scoring tosses in a season while under the age of 24. T.J. Yeldon has rushed for 740 yards, ranking first among AFC rookies and third among all NFL first-year players.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (8-7): DeAndre Hopkins set the franchise single-season record with 11 touchdown catches and joined Andre Johnson as the only players in club history with 100 receptions and 1,400 yards in a campaign. J.J. Watt enters Sunday trailing Oakland’s Khalil Mack (15) by 1/2 sack for the league lead. Watt, who also can join Reggie White as the only players to register 15 or more sacks in three of their first five seasons, has recorded an NFL-high 71.5 since 2011.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Texans have won eight of their last 10 meetings with the Jaguars.

2. Jacksonville WR Allen Robinson is tied with Seattle’s Doug Baldwin for the league lead with 14 touchdown catches.

3. Hoyer guided Houston to a 31-20 triumph at Jacksonville in Week 6, throwing for 293 yards and three touchdowns - two to Hopkins.

PREDICTION: Texans 27, Jaguars 10