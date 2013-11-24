Jaguars 13, Texans 6: Maurice Jones-Drew rushed for a season-high 84 yards and a touchdown as visiting Jacksonville extended Houston’s franchise-record losing streak to nine games.

Josh Scobee kicked two field goals – including a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter – as the Jaguars (2-9) won for the second time in three games. Chad Henne was 23-of-32 for 229 yards and the defense limited the Texans to 11 first downs and 218 total yards.

Case Keenum passed for 169 yards and Dennis Johnson rushed for 74 yards for Houston (2-9). The Texans’ final drive ended when Keyshawn Martin juggled a pass and Jacksonville’s Ryan Davis collected the carom for an interception at the Jaguars’ 44-yard line with 34 seconds remaining.

Houston dug itself a 10-0 deficit and didn’t get on the board until Randy Bullock’s 49-yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the first half. Bullock added a 20-yarder when Houston began the third quarter with a 13-play, 83-yard drive before Scobee increased the lead to seven with his booming field goal with 6:44 left in the contest.

The Jaguars began the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive in which Jones-Drew plunged in from the 1 on fourth-and-goal. Scobee booted a 30-yard field goal to make it a 10-point margin with 7:57 left in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jaguars MLB Paul Posluszny returned from a concussion and has a game-high 14 tackles. … Texans WR Andre Johnson had just two receptions for 36 yards and is eight shy of becoming the 15th player in NFL history with 900 career catches. … Jacksonville has won back-to-back road games for the first time since the 2008 season.