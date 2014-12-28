Keenum, Watt lead Texans over Jaguars

HOUSTON -- Half a country away, as the Baltimore Ravens finished off the Cleveland Browns and clinched a playoff berth, the Houston Texans experienced dizzying highs and dreary lows almost simultaneously.

Texans quarterback Case Keenum engineered a critical scoring drive in the fourth quarter and rallied Houston to a 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the regular-season finale on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Houston needed a win over Jacksonville and victories by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Browns to qualify for the postseason. The Chiefs obliged with a 19-7 win over the visiting San Diego Chargers but the Ravens rallied for a 20-10 triumph over the Browns in Baltimore to eliminate the Texans, who nonetheless enjoyed a seven-win turnaround.

“It’s tough. It’s a weird situation,” said Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who had three sacks, a safety and forced a fumble. “You’re excited about the win and everything that happened. You’re hoping. But that’s what happens when you leave it in somebody else’s hands.”

Keenum tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Andre Johnson with 13:34 remaining to put the Texans (9-7) ahead to stay at 21-17. Watt sacked Jaguars rookie quarterback Blake Bortles in the end zone for a safety with 5:37 left.

The Jaguars (3-13) mounted a comeback in the waning moments, with Bortles completing an 18-yard, fourth-down pass to wide receiver Cecil Shorts III that moved the chains before scrambling 34 yards to the Houston 10-yard line on the ensuing snap. But Jacksonville stalled at the 5-yard line on a Bortles pass to Shorts that was caught out of bounds with 1:21 left.

“It hurts when you have four chances at the end zone at the end of the game and can’t capitalize,” Bortles said. “The first play was really good. At the end of the game to have four opportunities -- it’s a good thing in football to have. Obviously there’s a lot of plays, a lot of missed opportunities we had throughout the game.”

Said Jaguars coach Gus Bradley: “It’s constricted but you have four chances and you’d like to think that one of them we can get. Those are the plays you’ve got to make. You had four chances down there and you’d like to think you can come away with one of them.”

Both Jacksonville touchdowns came courtesy of Keenum turnovers, the first unfolding when he threw behind receiver DeAndre Hopkins as Hopkins ran a crossing pattern on third down in the first quarter. Hopkins inadvertently deflected the ball to Jaguars cornerback Dwayne Gratz, who raced 55 yards down the visiting sideline for a touchdown.

Jacksonville led 10-7 on the pick-6 and held that advantage until the Texans executed a 14-play, 74-yard scoring drive midway through the second quarter. Houston converted a trio of third downs on the drive, the second coming via penalty, before running back Alfred Blue pounded his way into the end zone on third-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 1.

Midway through the third quarter, Keenum fumbled in a collapsed pocket, surrendering the football after absorbing a sack from Jaguars defensive end Chris Clemons. Ryan Davis recovered for Jacksonville and on the ensuing snap, Shorts executed a 23-yard touchdown pass to running back Jordan Todman with 4:45 left, with Todman wide open on the trick play.

That play notwithstanding, the Texans limited Jacksonville to just 233 yards. Houston won four of its last five games to work its way into the postseason conversation, but their late rally proved futile in the end.

“At the end of the day, you can’t leave it to somebody else,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. “You’ve got to control your own fate.”

NOTES: Texans DE J.J. Watt sacked Jaguars QB Blake Bortles for a safety in the fourth quarter and became the first player in NFL history with two 20-sack seasons. Watt recorded three sacks to bump his total to 20.5, matching his 2012 output. ... With his sack of Texans QB Case Keenum and forced fumble, Jaguars DE Chris Clemons lifted Jacksonville to a franchise-record 19 forced fumbles. The previous mark of 18 was set in 1997. ... Bortles passed for 117 yards and set a franchise rookie record with 2,908 passing yards. Byron Leftwich held the previous mark of 2,819 yards set in 2003. ... Texans WR Andre Johnson finished with 10 receptions and 134 yards. His last five 100-yard receiving games have come with Keenum at quarterback. ... Jaguars DT Sen‘Derrick Marks suffered a knee injury when Texans RB Alfred Blue scored on a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He did not return.