Preview: Jaguars at Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars have beaten only two teams in their last 24 games, but one of them was the Tennessee Titans. The winless Jaguars will try to take advantage of the host Titans again Sunday in an AFC South contest. While the Jaguars are on their way to a high draft pick, the Titans still have hope for a playoff spot, trailing division leader Indianapolis by two games.

Jacksonville has lost 13 straight games dating to a 24-19 home victory over Tennessee in Week 12 of last season. “We have eight games left,” quarterback Chad Henne told reporters. “You can go 8-8 or you can go the other way.” The Titans hope to keep the Jaguars moving toward a winless campaign as they seek their second straight win following a three-game skid.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Tennessee -11.5. O/U: 41.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (0-8): Jacksonville comes out of its bye week with little room for optimism. The offense averages a pitiful 10.8 points per game, and what small glimmer of success the Jaguars have enjoyed was wiped out when receiver Justin Blackmon was suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The defense hasn’t been much better and ranks last in the league against the run, allowing 161.8 yards per game.

ABOUT THE TITANS (4-4): Tennessee struggled through a three-game losing streak against tough competition in October, but two of those defeats came with quarterback Jake Locker on the shelf. Locker has been solid when healthy, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,232 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. The Titans have been strong against the pass but have a tough time stopping the run, so grabbing an early lead will be key.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Titans RB Chris Johnson, who rushed for 150 yards and two TDs in last week’s 28-21 win over St. Louis, has averaged 108.5 rushing yards per game in November throughout his career, by far his highest output in any month.

2. Jacksonville has not held an opposing team under 100 yards rushing this season.

3. Locker has a 106.3 passer rating on third down, the third-best mark in the league, and WR Kendall Wright ranks second in the NFL with 18 third-down receptions.

PREDICTION: Titans 27, Jaguars 16