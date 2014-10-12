Preview: Jaguars at Titans

Two of the worst teams in the NFL square off Sunday when the Tennessee Titans look to rebound from one of the ugliest losses in franchise history against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are still seeking their first win of 2014. The Titans blew a team-record 25-point lead against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, falling 29-28 to suffer their fourth straight loss. However, they certainly won’t be getting any sympathy cards from the Jaguars, who are the NFL’s only 0-5 team and have yet to score more than 17 points in a game.

Jacksonville managed only three field goals in last Sunday’s 17-9 loss to Pittsburgh as rookie quarterback Blake Bortles struggled and the running game was virtually non-existent. Tennessee, meanwhile, could be without quarterback Jake Locker (thumb) this weekend, but the bigger issue for the Titans is a defense that has given up 32.3 points over the last four games. The AFC South rivals have split the season series in each of the last five years.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -6. O/U: None

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (0-5): Jacksonville ranks 28th in the league in passing yards (205.2) and 31st in rushing yards (67), and the latter is particularly concerning given that the team signed Toby Gerhart to a three-year, $10.5 million deal in the offseason. Gerhart is only averaging 2.6 yards per carry and has as many fumbles (one) as touchdowns. On the bright side, the Jaguars do have two rookie receivers off to solid starts in Allen Hurns (16 catches, 280 yards, three touchdowns) and Allen Robinson (22 catches, 243 yards).

ABOUT THE TITANS (1-4): Tennessee’s ground game has been inconsistent, as four different players have led the team in rushing over the last four games. Last week it was wide receiver Kendall Wright, who ran for 43 yards on two carries in addition to catching six balls for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Another issue that the Titans have had throughout the season is their run defense (136.8 yards per game), which ranks 26th in the NFL.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny leads the AFC with with 53 tackles.

2. Titans TE Delanie Walker leads all AFC tight ends in catches (26) and receiving yards (364).

3. Tennessee LB Derrick Morgan has four sacks in his last three games against Jacksonville while LB Kamerion Wimbley has four sacks in his last five games versus the Jaguars.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 19, Titans 14