Preview: Jaguars at Titans

Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans look to rebound from another difficult loss and win for the first time at home when they face the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Jaguars edged the Titans 19-13 just two weeks ago.

Tennessee is 0-6 at home on the season and has lost 11 straight at the not-so-friendly confines in Nashville. The Titans’ last home win was a 16-13 decision over the Jaguars in Week 6 of last season. Jacksonville is coming off a 31-25 home loss against the San Diego Chargers, a setback that dropped them two games back of AFC South Division co-leaders Indianapolis and Houston. Defense continues to be the downfall of the Jaguars, who rank 29th in the league in scoring, allowing 27.2 points a game.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -2.5. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (4-7): The Jaguars, just 1-4 on the road, are paced by quarterback Blake Bortles, who has thrown 22 touchdowns but 13 often-costly interceptions. Tight end Julius Thomas had his best game of the season in last week’s loss to the Chargers, hauling in nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown and could see even more targets if wide receiver Allen Hurns is unable to go. Hurns suffered a concussion last week and was carted off the field. The second-year receiver out of Miami, who has seven touchdowns, is unlikely to play.

ABOUT THE TITANS (2-9): Mariota threw three of his 16 touchdown passes in last week’s loss to the Raiders, a game which the Titans seemed to have secured until a defensive holding call on a fourth-down play extended Oakland’s game-winning drive. Five of Tennessee’s losses have come by less than a touchdown, including Week 11 when Jacksonville scored 10 points in the final 3:30 to rally for the win. Top receiver Kendall Wright is expected to return this week for the Titans, who average 18.5 points (30th in the league) and look for Mariota to become more a running threat after they gained just 44 yards on the ground last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Titans RB Dexter McCluster missed the past two weeks with a shoulder injury and remains questionable.

2. Antonio Andrews led Tennessee with 32 yards rushing last week and has 118 yards on 37 carries in his last three starts.

3. Bortles has thrown a touchdown pass in every game and an interception in nine of them.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 28, Titans 24