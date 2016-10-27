Preview: Jaguars at Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars and host Tennessee Titans entertained loftier expectations this season, but both sputtering AFC South rivals can see a ray of optimism through the gloom and doom as they enter Thursday's contest at Nissan Stadium. Despite losing both division clashes, the host Titans are just one game removed from first-place Houston while the cellar-dwelling Jaguars are 1 1/2 games away from the penthouse.

Jacksonville's Blake Bortles tossed a career-high five touchdown passes in a 42-39 setback to Tennessee on Dec. 6, with Allen Robinson reeling in three of those scoring strikes to highlight his 10-catch, 153-yard performance. Bortles and Robinson are struggling significantly this season, however, with the former accounting for 11 turnovers (nine interceptions) and the latter underscoring his tough campaign with two catches for nine yards in Sunday's 33-16 setback versus Oakland. Marcus Mariota has eight touchdown passes in his last three games and nearly guided Tennessee to its third straight victory on Sunday before a fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 34-26 loss to Indianapolis. The second overall pick of the 2015 draft, Mariota became the only player in NFL history to have at least 250 passing yards with three touchdowns and more than 100 rushing yards in a single game in his last encounter with the Jaguars.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network. LINE: Titans -3.5. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2-4): Jacksonville's offense has been slowed by its 30th-ranked rushing attack (76.7 yards per game) and league-worst third-down conversion rate (27.6) to reside 24th in scoring (19.5 points per contest). T.J. Yeldon leads the Jaguars with only 200 yards rushing, although the second-year running back amassed 136 yards from scrimmage (79 receiving, 57 rushing) and a touchdown in his last meeting with the Titans. Tight end Julius Thomas is aiming to record his third touchdown in as many games versus Tennessee and fifth in six outings against a division representative.

ABOUT THE TITANS (3-4): DeMarco Murray has been Tennessee's primary source of offense, as the 28-year-old has rushed for an NFL third-best 633 yards while his 27 receptions are tops on his own team. The Titans' ground attack could be in question as Quinton Spain (knee) is expected to miss two games, and fellow guard Brian Schwenke didn't distinguish himself after being beaten by his man that resulted in a late fumble by Mariota in the loss to the Colts. Tight end Delanie Walker, who has a team-leading 330 yards receiving and three touchdowns, has reeled in 16 receptions for 201 yards and a score in his last two meetings with Jacksonville.

1. Jacksonville has been slow out of the blocks this season, with four of its six games resulting in a double-digit deficit prior to halftime.

2. Tennessee LB Brian Orakpo's seven sacks are third-best in the league.

3. The Jaguars placed Roy Miller (torn right Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday and promoted fellow DT Richard Ash from the practice squad.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 26, Titans 21