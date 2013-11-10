Jaguars 29, Titans 27: Maurice Jones-Drew and Jordan Todman each scored a rushing touchdown and visiting Jacksonville used an outstanding special teams play to set up a key safety and sealed its first win with a defensive touchdown.

LaRoy Reynolds downed a punt at the 1-yard line and Tennessee rookie guard Chance Warmack was called for holding in the end zone two plays later, giving the Jaguars (1-8) a safety and a 22-13 lead with 7:44 left. Backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick capped the Titans’ next drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to pull Tennessee within 22-20, and Tennessee (4-5) had the ball back with a chance to take the lead when Will Blackmon stripped Fitzpatrick and raced 21 yards for a touchdown.

Jacksonville forced four turnovers, and the big plays on defense and special teams helped the Jaguars snap a 13-game losing streak despite a poor offensive effort. Chad Henne went 14-for-23 for 180 yards with two interceptions, and Jones-Drew was limited to 41 yards on 21 carries as the Jaguars were outgained 371-234.

The Titans were already down 13-0 when quarterback Jake Locker limped to the locker room with a foot injury. Fitzpatrick, who was 22-of-33 for 264 yards and two touchdowns in relief, hit Taylor Thompson for a 9-yard TD to trim the margin, but Jacksonville answered with a 79-yard drive, capped by Todman’s 5-yard run.

Jacksonville’s defense was strong in the red zone, holding the Titans to field goals on two straight trips inside the 20 - including one possession that started at the Jaguars’ 26 after Alterraun Verner’s fifth interception of the season. Fitzpatrick’s 14-yard touchdown strike to Delanie Walker made it 29-27 with 40 seconds left, but the Jaguars recovered the ensuing onside kick to ice it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Locker returned to the sideline in the second half on crutches with his right foot in a walking boot. … Titans WR/KR Damian Williams also was on crutches after leaving in the first half with a quadriceps injury. … The Jaguars held Tennessee to 83 rushing yards on 27 attempts, the first time all season they’ve kept an opponent under 100.