Preview: Jets at 49ers

Bryce Petty will make his second career start as the New York Jets try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Colin Kaepernick will also be back under center for the 49ers after getting benched for last week's historically poor performance as San Francisco lost for the 11th straight time.

Petty, who threw a touchdown pass and had two interceptions in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick last week, has been handed the reins for the final four games of the regular season. New York was embarrassed by Indianapolis 41-10 on Monday night, allowing its most points in a game since Week 8 of 2014. "I thought for the first time this year, we got our (butt) handed to us," New York coach Todd Bowles said. Kaepernick completed just 1-of-5 passes for four yards in a 26-6 loss at a snowy Chicago last week for San Francisco, which ranks last in the NFL, allowing 30.8 points a game.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: 49ers -2.5. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE JETS (3-9): Following his benching after completing 5-of-12 passes for 81 yards, an interception and a 30.2 rating, it seems like Fitzpatrick has played his last game for the Jets. Now, Bowles looks to save his job as New York, which still ranks fourth in the NFL defending the rush (90.3 yards a game), appeared to have quit defensively in last week's nationally televised game. Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and the Colts ran up 421 yards before taking their foot off the gas early in the second half. New York is also battling a slew of injuries as center Nick Mangold is gone for the season, tackle Breno Giacomini and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson missed practice time during the week and safety Calvin Pryor remains questionable with a concussion.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (1-11): Kaepernick, who began the season on the bench, is 0-8 since replacing Blaine Gabbert and didn't complete a pass until midway through the second quarter of last week's disaster. But, coach Chip Kelly, whose father died earlier in the week, opted to give Kaepernick the starting job again as the 49ers, like the Jets, ponder their future plans at quarterback. After recovering from a shoulder injury, running back Carlos Hyde has been solid in averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry in each of the past three games. Hyde leads the NFL's fourth-ranked rushing offense with 686 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jets RB Matt Forte (784 yards rushing, 8 total touchdowns) could be in for a big workday against the 49ers, who rank last in the NFL defending the rush allowing 169.3 yards a game.

2. The Jets are 31st in the NFL with a minus-15 turnover mark fueled by 14 interceptions by Fitzpatrick.

3. San Francisco has won seven of the past eight games in the series, including 34-0 in their last meeting in 2012.

PREDICTION: 49ers 20, Jets 17