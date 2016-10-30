Preview: Jets at Browns

Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be the only quarterback to return to the starting role when the New York Jets visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Josh McCown is expected to return for the Browns as they look for their first win of the season and attempt to snap a 10-game losing streak overall.

Benched for his poor play and the league leader in turnovers, Fitzpatrick was back under center in the first half of last week's 24-16 win over Baltimore when Geno Smith suffered a torn ACL. Fitzpatrick threw for 120 yards and a score and, more importantly, didn't turn the ball over as the Jets snapped their four-game skid. With Cody Kessler in concussion protocol after getting injured in last week's loss at Cincinnati, McCown figures to get the start after being medically cleared from a broken left collarbone suffered in the second week of the season. The Browns have already used five different quarterbacks on the season, not counting wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who has run the wildcat and thrown nine passes. The two teams met last season during opening week and McCown suffered a concussion diving into the end zone for an early touchdown in a 31-10 victory by New York.

TV: 1 p.m., CBS. LINE: Jets -3. O/U: 43.5.

ABOUT THE JETS (2-5): Fitzpatrick was clearly irritated with his demotion and let the entire organization know about it with a terse interview after last week's game. "I feel like every year (Fitzpatrick's) played like that. ... He always plays with a chip on his shoulder," offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. Fitzpatrick, however, was a big part of the problem for the Jets, who rank 30th in the league in scoring at 17 points a game and had 12 starters miss practice time do to injuries during the week. Center Nick Mangold looks like he'll miss the game with an ankle injury and key contributors Darrelle Revis, Brandon Marshall, Bilal Powell and Muhammad Wilkerson are all questionable.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-7): Playing for his sixth NFL team, McCown is in his 14th season and is the best pure passer among the stable of Browns quarterbacks, but is just 18-40 in 58 career starts. Offensively, Cleveland has fared pretty well on the season, ranking 13th in the league behind the steady play of running back Isaiah Crowell, who has 495 yards rushing with four touchdowns. Pryor, who has also become one of the most dynamic receivers in the league with 435 yards receiving and a team-high three touchdown receptions, was limited with a leg injury last week but is healthy again. Cleveland's best defensive player, defensive back Joe Haden, has been slowed by a nagging groin injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The last time Fitzpatrick returned to the lineup after being benched, he came back to throw six touchdown passes in a 2014 game against Houston.

2. Cleveland may give Kevin Hogan some time under center after the rookie from Stanford ran for 104 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati last week.

3. The Jets rank fourth in the NFL defending the run and held Baltimore to just 11 yards last week.

PREDICTION: Browns 24, Jets 21