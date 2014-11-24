Preview: Jets at Bills

With historic levels of snow blanketing Western New York, the Buffalo Bills were forced to switch the date and venue for Sunday’s scheduled home game against the New York Jets. The NFL announced Thursday that the matchup between the AFC East rivals will be moved to Detroit on Monday night after nearly six feet of snow pounded Buffalo - with another two-plus feet expected before the weekend. It will be the second trip to Detroit this season for the Bills, who beat the Lions 17-14 on Oct. 5.

The Jets are searching for their first road victory and went into the bye week with some positive momentum after snapping an eight-game skid with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 9. Both Buffalo and New York have made quarterback changes this season, and Michael Vick’s turnover-free performance against the Steelers gave the Jets something around which to build. “I don’t want to let my teammates down, I don’t want to let myself down,” Vick told ESPN New York of the opportunity to start again. “I set high expectations for myself and I‘m just trying to fulfill that and have fun doing it as the same time.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS (New York, Buffalo markets only). LINE: Bills -4. O/U: 39

ABOUT THE JETS (2-8): Vick got a chance in relief against Buffalo on Oct. 26 and went 18-for-36 with an interception and a pair of lost fumbles in a 43-23 setback. The former No. 1 overall pick was better in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs the following week before breaking out with a pair of touchdown passes as New York ended its eight-game slide against Pittsburgh. “Everything that goes along with this position is difficult and I think I just like the challenge,” Vick told ESPN New York. “I look forward to each and every day I get up, and one thing I’ll never do is never take it for granted again.”

ABOUT THE BILLS (5-5): Buffalo had to estimate its injury report on Wednesday due to practice being canceled, and quarterback Kyle Orton was estimated to be a limited participant with a toe injury. The rest of the Bills were busy taking to social media with their snow experiences, hoping to ease the sting of back-to-back losses in which the team managed a total of 22 points. Orton, who is not expected to miss the game, is completing under 60 percent of his passes in the last two games and has just one scoring pass in that span after tossing four TDs in the win over the Jets on Oct. 26.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Detroit’s Ford Field was also used as an emergency venue in 2010 when the roof of the Metrodome in Minneapolis collapsed due to snow, forcing the Vikings-Giants game to be moved there.

2. Jets CB Jaiquawn Jarrett (calf), who grabbed two INTs and recorded a sack against Pittsburgh, was a limited participant at practice.

3. Buffalo RB Fred Jackson (groin) has missed two of the last three games but is expected to play against New York.

PREDICTION: Bills 17, Jets 13