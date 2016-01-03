Preview: Jets at Bills

It’s only fitting that Rex Ryan and the Buffalo Bills are the last obstacle standing in the way of a playoff berth for the New York Jets. Visiting New York faces its former coach, who was fired after six seasons and immediately hired by Buffalo last January, on Sunday with its first postseason bid since 2010 on the line.

The Jets leapfrogged the Pittsburgh Steelers with their fifth straight win last week, leaving them in control of their own destiny. Led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is 276 passing yards shy of his first 4,000-yard season, New York knocked off New England 26-20 in overtime a week ago to move to the brink of the playoffs. The Bills will miss the playoffs for the 16th straight year, but both Ryan and general manager Doug Whaley will be back to get a chance to make amends in 2016. On Wednesday, the team announced that the duo will get another chance to turn things around despite the disappointing campaign.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -3. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE JETS (10-5): Fitzpatrick and running backs Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell all missed portions of practice during the week but are expected to play. The Jets, who took the kickoff in overtime and marched downfield for the winning score on a pass from Fitzpatrick to Eric Decker, could still earn a playoff berth with a loss if Pittsburgh loses to Cleveland. “The past couple of weeks have been playoff games,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said. “There really is no pressure.”

ABOUT THE BILLS (7-8): Ryan celebrated on the field after his team edged the Jets 22-17 earlier in the season as his defense had two interceptions, recovered a fumble and stopped the Jets inside the Bills’ 10 in the final minutes. Overall, however, it’s been a disappointing year for Ryan, a self-proclaimed defensive specialist, as Buffalo ranks 20th in total defense and, shockingly, 31st in sacks. LeSean McCoy is questionable with a torn MCL, leaving Karlos Williams and Mike Gillislee to shoulder the load at running back.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Jets own just two wins over teams headed for the playoffs - Washington and New England.

2. Tyrod Taylor looks to earn a $1 million bonus for starting for the Bills, who are 4-3 at home

3. The Bills snapped a two-game slide last game, allowing a season-low six points in a 16-6 win over Dallas.

PREDICTION: Jets 28, Bills 14