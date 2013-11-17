Bills 37, Jets 14: EJ Manuel passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns while the defense put on a show as Buffalo pounded visiting New York.

Marquise Goodwin had six catches for 81 yards and a score while Frank Summers ran for a touchdown for the Bills (4-7), who forced four turnovers and held the Jets to 133 passing yards. T.J. Graham added a touchdown catch as Buffalo snapped a three-game slide.

Rookie Geno Smith struggled to 103 yards on 8-of-23 passing and accounted for all four turnovers with three interceptions and a lost fumble for New York (5-5). Matt Simms came on in relief in the fourth quarter and hit Jeff Cumberland with a 13-yard scoring pass.

The Bills took a 10-0 lead when Graham adjusted as a long pass got hung up in the wind and pulled in the ball for a 34-yard touchdown. Smith made his first big mistake on the ensuing possession, losing a fumble on his own 6-yard line, and Buffalo needed two plays to turn it into another TD with Summers‘ 3-yard run.

Buffalo turned an interception by Smith into a field goal to take a 20-0 lead into the break. The Jets got their first touchdown thanks to short field position following a fumbled punt, but Manuel got that back on a 43-yard TD pass to Goodwin before Da’Norris Searcy grabbed Smith’s third interception just over three minutes later and took it back 32 yards for a 34-7 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jets K Nick Folk had his string of 23 consecutive made field goals come to an end in the first quarter, when his 48-yard attempt knuckled left. … New York S Ed Reed, who was signed on Thursday, got the start and was in on nearly every snap, collecting three tackles. … Bills S Jairus Byrd hauled in the first two interceptions by Smith and has made six of his 21 career picks against the Jets.