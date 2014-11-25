Emotional Bills bury Jets

DETROIT -- The Buffalo Bills brushed away all the distractions and buried the New York Jets under an avalanche of emotion and execution.

The Bills overcame a tumultuous week and a change of venue to clobber the hapless New York Jets 38-3 Monday night at Ford Field.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., but was postponed and relocated when more than five feet of snow fell in the Buffalo area.

“Our guys were ready to go,” coach Doug Marrone said. “Whether we rallied around all the adversity or not, those are questions for them. Obviously, we talked about it. We wanted to give the people back in our region a chance to smile a little bit by the way we played.”

The Bills (6-5) overwhelmed the Jets in every facet. Quarterback Kyle Orton threw two first-half touchdown passes while completing 24 of 32 passes for 230 yards.

Buffalo wide receiver Robert Woods caught a career-high nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Running back Anthony Dixon scored on a 30-yard run and also blocked a punt.

The Bills defense held New York to 218 total yards and recorded seven sacks. Defensive end Manny Lawson recovered the blocked punt for a touchdown.

They are trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 1999.

“We came out and dominated from start to finish,” Dixon said. “That’s how we’ve got to be the next couple of weeks. We’ve all been talking about winning four in a row, five in a row, believing we’re still in it. We know a lot of people are not giving us a chance but we believe and I know the people in Buffalo believe.”

Perhaps the Bills should come to Detroit more often. They won for the second time this season at Ford Field. Buffalo, which snapped a two-game losing streak, defeated the Detroit Lions 17-14 on Oct. 5.

The Lions organization tried its best to make the Bills feel at home. The hosts even painted the Bills logo at midfield and encouraged the 56,044 fans, who got free tickets, to cheer for Buffalo.

“I don’t think we would have been as prepared if they didn’t open up their arms to us,” Marrone said of the Lions.

While the Bills showed poise, the Jets looked like a team ready to pack it in.

Starting quarterback Michael Vick was sacked five times and intercepted once before getting pulled in the third quarter. He was replaced by former starter Geno Smith, giving New York another quarterback controversy.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Vick, who sidestepped questions about whether he should start the next game. “We never got into a rhythm, never got anything going. We just didn’t do anything. It’s that simple. We didn’t make any plays.”

Vick, who was kicked in the calf, was running for his life when he was on the field. Defensive end Mario Williams sacked him twice in the first half.

“That front four, they’re vicious,” he said. “Those guys do a good job of putting pressure on the quarterback and getting penetration. That’s part of the reason we struggled.”

Following a short punt after the Jets’ first possession, the Bills drove 44 yards to take a quick lead. Woods caught a 16-yard pass during the drive and finished it off with a leaping 7-yard catch of a pass from Orton on third-and-goal.

Buffalo increased its lead to 14-3 late in the half with a methodical 13-play, 90-yard drive. Woods made three third-down catches on the drive, including a slick one-handed grab on his helmet.

“After I made the one-handed catch, (Orton) came up to me and said, ‘I‘m coming to you every time,'” Woods said.

Sacked on the previous play, Orton finished it off when he found tight end Scott Chandler over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown with 43 seconds left.

The Bills outscored the Jets 17-0 in the third quarter to make it a laugher.

NOTES: Buffalo’s starting FB Frank Summers (neck), WR Marquise Goodwin (ankle) and DE Jarius Wynn (knee) missed the game. New York RB Bilal Powell (illness) also was inactive. ... Ford Field also hosted the Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants game in December 2010 after the Metrodome roof collapsed. ... The Bills lead the all-time series 57-51, including a 43-23 victory at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 26. ... The Jets have not scored more than 25 points in any game this season.