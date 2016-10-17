Preview: Jets at Cardinals

Carson Palmer is poised to return to the lineup when the Arizona Cardinals host the skidding New York Jets on Monday Night Football. After sitting out last week, Palmer has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol in time to face the Jets, who are mired in a three-game skid in which all the losses have come by double digits.

Drew Stanton stepped in for Palmer at San Francisco on Oct. 6 and guided Arizona to a 33-21 victory that halted a two-game losing streak. The Cardinals (2-3) have already lost as many games as last season, when they won posted 13 victories and won the NFC West title before losing to Carolina in the conference title game. Jets coach Todd Bowles, who went 10-6 in his first campaign with New York, knows what he's up against in Arizona, serving under Bruce Arians as the team's defensive coordinator in 2013-14. “With a guy who taught me almost half my football life, you try not to let him down, and in order not to let him down, I have to win the game,” Bowles said jokingly of facing Arians.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Cardinals -7.5. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE JETS (1-4): New York has scored 33 points during the three-game losing streak and was blanked in the second half of last week's 31-13 loss at Pittsburgh, although quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did not throw an interception after he was picked off nine times in the previous two games. Losing wide receiver Eric Decker, who had 12 touchdown receptions in 2015, to season-ending shoulder surgery is another blow to the passing attack. The Jets have not been helped by a suspect running game as Matt Forte rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns in their lone win at Buffalo in Week 2, but has been held to 80 yards in the past two weeks. New York ranks No. 2 against the run (68.4 yards per game) but is getting gouged through the air (303.0 yards).

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (2-3): Arians wants to see improvement from Palmer, who set career highs in all major categories and was in the conversation for league MVP for much of last season but is off to a slow start with six touchdowns and five interceptions through his four starts. “Just keep throwing it,” Arians said. “See if they can keep catching it and throw it a little farther on the deep balls.” The Cardinals do have the luxury of a standout running back in David Johnson, who rumbled for 157 yards and two touchdowns at San Francisco and set a franchise record by going over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first five games. Arizona managed only 36 sacks last season, but is already halfway to that mark, led by linebacker Markus Golden with six.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jets CB Darrelle Revis (hamstring), who missed last week's game, participated in individual drills on Thursday.

2. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has 31 catches and is tied for the league lead with five touchdown receptions.

3. Jets WR Brandon Marshall has gone over 100 yards in seven of his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 23, Jets 17