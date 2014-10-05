Preview: Jets at Chargers

Philip Rivers has been the answer during the San Diego Chargers’ three-game winning streak while Geno Smith continues to provide questions as the New York Jets have dropped three in a row. The two quarterbacks likely will be in the spotlight for drastically different reasons on Sunday when the teams meet in San Diego. Rivers threw for a season-high 377 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 33-14 victory over Jacksonville and has tossed eight TD passes during the team’s winning streak.

“He’s probably the league MVP if you took that vote right now,” New York coach Rex Ryan admitted of Rivers, who is enjoying a career-best 114.5 passer rating. On the flip side rests Smith, who went 17-of-33 for 209 yards while tossing his fifth interception of the season in a 24-17 loss to Detroit last week. The second-year quarterback didn’t do himself any favors by yelling a profanity at a heckler following the game before getting testy with a reporter on Wednesday who questioned if a relief appearance by Michael Vick could be the “best avenue to take” to provide a spark for the team.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -6.5. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE JETS (1-3): Cornerback Dee Milliner is expected to return after missing three of the team’s first four games with ankle and quadriceps injuries. The availability of the former first-round selection should be a plus for a New York secondary that has yielded nine touchdown passes without an interception this season. Offseason acquisition Eric Decker returned from a hamstring injury and reeled in a touchdown pass versus the Lions, but has yet to notch a 100-yard receiving performance in nine career games against the Chargers.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (3-1): Rivers has found a connection with both Keenan Allen and Eddie Royal, as the former reeled in a season-high 135 yards versus the Jaguars while the latter recorded his second two-touchdown performance in as many weeks. The aerial attack notwithstanding, the Chargers aren’t make much hay on the ground - with their 2.4 yards per carry residing 0.7 fewer than the next closest teams (Detroit, Carolina). With Ryan Mathews and Danny Woodhead sidelined with injuries, Donald Brown has mustered just 100 yards on 50 carries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Diego’s plus-5 turnover differential is second only to Cincinnati (plus-6) while New York is tied with three other teams with a league-worst minus-5.

2. New York has yielded an NFL-leading 63.3 yards per game on the ground - a full 6 1/2 yards fewer than second-ranked San Francisco.

3. Chargers K Nick Novak was selected as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after converting all four of his field-goal attempts and three extra points versus Jacksonville.

PREDICTION: Chargers 24, Jets 20