Chargers 31, Jets 0: Philip Rivers tossed two of his three touchdowns to tight end Antonio Gates and rookie Brandon Oliver added the first two scores of his career as host San Diego breezed to its fourth consecutive victory.

Rivers threw for 244 of his 288 yards in the first half while tossing 11 scoring passes during the winning streak for the Chargers (4-1). Oliver amassed 182 yards from scrimmage (114 rushing, 68 receiving) as San Diego enjoyed a 439-151 edge in total yards while recording its first shutout since a 31-0 rout of Kansas City on Dec. 12, 2010.

Geno Smith went 4-of-12 for 27 yards with an interception before being benched to start the second half for the Jets (1-4), who dropped their fourth in a row. Michael Vick (9-of-20, 47 yards) threw an apparent touchdown pass to Greg Salas late in the fourth quarter, but the play was negated after the veteran quarterback crossed the line of scrimmage prior to the throw.

Gates reeled in an 8-yard pass to cap an 11-play, 90-yard drive to open the scoring midway into the first quarter while extending Rivers’ streak to 25 games with at least one touchdown. The two hooked up again early in the second with Gates tapping his toes just inside the right pylon to complete a 12-yard score.

With Donald Brown sidelined due to a concussion, Oliver provided a spark with a 50-yard reception before capping the drive by dashing up the middle for a 15-yard score with 42 seconds left before halftime. The undrafted Oliver extended San Diego’s lead to 28-0 midway through the third after reeling in a pass over the middle before powering his way into the end zone.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown’s injury adds concern to an already-depleted backfield for the Chargers, who are still waiting on the return of Ryan Mathews (knee) while Danny Woodhead (broken fibula) is sidelined for the season. ... Jets CB Phillip Adams recorded the team’s first interception of the season when he picked off Rivers in the end zone on the first play of the second quarter. ... Salas reeled in three catches for 12 yards in his first NFL start in place of fellow WR Eric Decker, who sat out with a hamstring injury.