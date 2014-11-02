Preview: Jets at Chiefs

The New York Jets have dropped seven straight games since winning their opener and are enduring questions about job security from the front office down through the coaching staff and to the quarterback. The Kansas City Chiefs will try to take advantage of that turmoil when they host the Jets on Sunday. New York will start Michael Vick at quarterback, but the position will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis going forward.

The Chiefs have won two in a row to pull above .500 but are sitting in third place in the tough AFC West behind Denver and San Diego. Kansas City is first in the league in pass defense and has some insight into the way Vick plays quarterback due to coach Andy Reid, who built an offense around Vick when the two were together with the Philadelphia Eagles. ”Michael Vick can do everything,” Reid told reporters. “He can run, he can throw, he can run the option game, he can do everything. He’ll be 50 years old, he’ll still be able to do everything. He’s one of those kind of guys.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -10. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE JETS (1-7): Vick came on in relief of an ineffective Geno Smith last week against Buffalo but was not much better than the starter, going 18-of-36 for 153 yards, an interception and two fumbles. “I think having the chance to work out with the ones and get a chance to get all the reps and create an understanding of the game plan with the quarterback coach and with the offensive coordinator firsthand is always important,” Vick told reporters of his planning this week. “It just puts you in the position where you have a chance for better success.” One of those first-teamers that Vick gets a chance to practice with is wide receiver Percy Harvin, who was limited to three catches for 22 yards in his team debut last week.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (4-3): One of the few things the Jets do well is stop the run, which happens to be Kansas City’s greatest strength on offense. Knile Davis has stepped up to join Jamaal Charles and give the Chiefs a more dynamic rushing attack that helps take the pressure of quarterback Alex Smith, who played through a shoulder injury last week. “I’ve had a history of stuff with my right shoulder,” Smith told reporters. “I was a little sore, but I felt good.” Smith, who went 25-of-29 in the 34-7 win over the Rams despite the nagging injury, has been practicing and plans to play on Sunday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Chiefs WR Dwayne Bowe needs three catches to join Tony Gonzalez as the only players in franchise history with at least 500.

2. Vick led New York with 69 rushing yards last week.

3. Kansas City LB Justin Houston had three sacks last week and has recorded at least one in six straight contests.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 24, Jets 10