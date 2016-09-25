Preview: Jets at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs aim for their eighth consecutive home victory when they host the New York Jets on Sunday in a matchup of teams searching for consistency. Both squads are 1-1 and looking for a win that could prove pivotal to the playoff picture down the road.

The Jets bounced back from a crushing Week 1 defeat to beat former coach Rex Ryan and Buffalo 37-31 in Week 2, and they’ve had a few extra days of rest following that Thursday night victory to prepare for their next challenge. “The NFL is crazy in that we’re only as good as what we do this week,” Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick told reporters. “We’re not going to sit and celebrate last week, because we have to move on.” The Chiefs are eager to turn the page on last week’s 19-12 loss at Houston in which they managed just 291 total yards and committed three turnovers. The Jets have won three of the last four meetings, but Kansas City handed New York a 24-10 defeat in the most recent clash in 2014 and Chiefs as coach Andy Reid is 4-0 all-time against the Jets.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -3. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE JETS (1-1): New York, which is a couple of missed Nick Folk kicks away from being 2-0, possesses one of the league’s top offensive units thus far. Fitzgerald has a bevy of talented receivers in Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker and the emergent Quincy Enunwa, and the addition of running back Matt Forte has provided more balance. The defense has been tough on the run, but the secondary has been susceptible, allowing more than 300 passing yards in each game.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (1-1): Kansas City has loads of weapons on offense, even with star running back Jamaal Charles having missed the first two games while recovering from last season's torn ACL. Spencer Ware has filled in admirably for Charles, while receiver Jeremy Maclin and tight end Travis Kelce give Alex Smith a pair of reliable targets. The defense has had a tough time stopping the run but has been stout with its back against the wall, as the Chiefs have allowed touchdowns on just 33.3 percent of opponents’ red-zone trips – fourth-best in the league.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Chiefs have been outscored 34-6 in the first half over their first two games.

2. Marshall has caught a touchdown pass in each of his last five games against the Chiefs, with seven TD grabs over that span.

3. Reid has recorded 174 career wins, one behind his mentor Mike Holmgren for 13th on the NFL’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 27, Jets 24