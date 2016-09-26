Chiefs pick off six passes, throttle Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- The New York Jets arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon bearing gifts. The Kansas City Chiefs were only too happy to receive eight turnovers from the visitors that set up all of their points in a 24-3 victory.

Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw six interceptions, including three that were grabbed in the end zone, snuffing New York's best chances to score. The Jets also lost a pair of fumbles in the first half, allowing the Chiefs to jump to a lead they never gave up. Offense, defense and special teams all scored touchdowns for Kansas City.

Kansas City's first score came when a Fitzpatrick pass was grabbed by cornerback Marcus Peters, who outjumped wide receiver Jalin Marshall for the ball at the New York 35-yard line. Four plays later, quarterback Alex Smith and tight end Travis Kelce connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

A second Jets turnover (a fumble by running back Bilal Powell that was recovered by safety Eric Murray) gave the Chiefs possession at their 47-yard line. They drove to the New York 3-yard line but settled for a 27-yard field goal from kicker Cairo Santos.

The third giveaway from the Jets came on the ensuing kickoff, when returner Jalin Marshall coughed up the ball. It flew into the arms of Kansas City tight end Demetrius Harris, who returned the fumble 27 yards for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

New York got on the board near the end of the first half with a 28-yard field goal by Nick Folk, cutting the deficit to 17-3 at halftime.

In the third quarter, a Fitzpatrick pass was tipped and caught in the end zone by safety Eric Berry. Moments later, the Jets were back in scoring territory, but this time the Fitzpatrick pass was tipped by wide receiver Quincy Enunwa and caught by Peters in the end zone for his second interception of the day and fourth on the season.

Fitzpatrick's final three interceptions came in the fourth quarter. Safety Daniel Sorensen picked off a pass, as did linebacker Derrick Johnson, who grabbed Fitzpatrick's throw and returned it 55 yards to set the 24-3 final. A last-ditch New York attempt to score was grabbed by cornerback D.J. White in the end zone.

Fitzpatrick finished 20 of 44 for 183 yards. Smith completed 25 of 33 passes for 237 yards.

Kelce caught six passes for 89 yards, and Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gained 75 yards on 20 carries.

Jets running back Matt Forte ran 15 times for 65 yards.

NOTES: Sunday was the Chiefs' annual Alumni Day at Arrowhead, and more than 75 former Kansas City players were there to help honor fullback Tony Richardson, the newest member of the team's Hall of Fame. ... Now 1-2, New York hosts Seattle next Sunday, while the 2-1 Chiefs travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Sunday night action.