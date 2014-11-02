Chiefs extend Jets woes, 24-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon, with nary a cloud disrupting the blue sky over Arrowhead Stadium, the New York Jets could not escape the dark cloud hanging over the team for two months.

The Kansas City Chiefs scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and made those points stand up as they rode that advantage to a 24-10 victory over the Jets. It was the third consecutive victory and fifth in the last six games for the Chiefs, who are 5-3 on the season.

“I think this team has a lot of confidence right now,” said Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. “We feel like we’ve been playing good football and taking the right steps in the right direction these last few weeks.”

The Jets’ losing streak reached eight games with an overall record of 1-8.

“We couldn’t make the critical play at the critical time,” said Ryan. “We are not closing things out. That’s what winning teams do and that’s what we’ll keep working our way to that.”

New York produced 55 yards more on offense than the Chiefs (364-309).

Still, the Jets were able to reach the end zone only once. Wide receiver Percy Harvin was the offensive star of the game, with 129 yards on 11 catches. He added another 88 yards on kickoff returns, including a season-long 65-yarder.

The Jets were able to hold the Chiefs’ offense in check for the most part; limiting running back Jamaal Charles to 78 rushing yards and Smith to 199 passing yards.

“We wanted to make sure to stop the running game and when they threw the ball try to make plays,” said Jets safety Calvin Pryor. “We kept them under 200 yards passing and Charles under 100 yards rushing. We beat them statistically, but we have to find a way to win the game.”

Strange things tend to happen for struggling teams and the Jets qualify. The Chiefs second touchdown of the game came in the first quarter, when a good defensive play led to a bad outcome for New York. Smith’s pass on a first-and-goal play from the Jets two-yard line was knocked down by linebacker Calvin Pace. But the deflection did not hit the ground. Instead, it came down on the hip of Chiefs tight end Anthony Fasano, who was lying on the turf after a failed cut-block attempt. Fasano gathered the ball, pushed up and rolled two yards into the end zone without being touched.

“How do you explain that?” said Fasano, who added that over his nine-year NFL career he’d not seen a touchdown play similar to what happened on Sunday. “We talk all the time about never stopping until the play is over, but I was just trying to see what happened and the ball is all the sudden coming right towards me. You can call it a lucky play, but I think hard work creates luck.”

Fasano’s touchdown and a 1-yard scoring run earlier in the first quarter by Charles all but decided the game in the first 12 minutes of play. Other than a 3-yard scoring pass from quarterback Michael Vick to wide receiver Eric Decker, the Jets didn’t threaten despite a time of possession advantage.

Â ÂThe Jets touchdown was immediately negated on the ensuing kickoff, rookie returner De‘Anthony Thomas returned the ball 78 yards to the Jets 29 and four plays later Smith connected on a 12-yard scoring pass to tight end Travis Kelce. The Kansas City lead was 21-7 after the PAT kick with 39 seconds left in the first half.

Â ÂThe Jets went to the halftime locker room with a show of life, courtesy of Harvin. He returned the kickoff 65 yards and the Jets picked up another 10 yards when Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos was called for tripping that came on his unsuccessful attempt to tackle Harvin. New York had the ball at the Chiefs 33, but could not reach the end zone and settled for a 39-yard field goal by Nick Folk on the final play of the first half, making it 21-10.

Â ÂOn its first possession of the second half, Kansas City put three more points on the board with a 19-yard field goal from Santos that capped a methodical 16-play, 75-yard drive that lasted eight minutes. That 24-10 score held up as the final.

Â ÂNOTES: Jets QB Michael Vick left the game after taking a hit from Chiefs linebacker Josh Mauga on a fourth-and-goal play at the Kansas City 3. The Jets reported his status as questionable because of a head injury, but after missing one possession, Vick returned to the field. ... Chiefs Pro Bowl SS Eric Berry was active and participating for the first time since Sept. 14 when he suffered a high ankle sprain. He did not return to the starting lineup, working in the nickel and dime packages. He was credited with six tackles. ... Chiefs LB Justin Houston added two more sacks, giving him 12 for the season. ... The Chiefs inconsistent pass protection allowed just one sack. ... It was Alumni Day at Arrowhead for the Chiefs as they honored RB Priest Holmes, the newest addition to the team’s Hall of Fame.