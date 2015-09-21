Preview: Jets at Colts

Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts are hoping their second matchup with an AFC East foe goes better than the first. Playing at home should provide an added lift for the Colts, who will try to rebound from a season-opening drubbing in Buffalo when they host the New York Jets on Monday night.

Touted as one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl, Indianapolis fell behind by 17 points at halftime and never recovered in a 27-14 loss to the Bills. “They beat us pretty bad,” Luck said. “You don’t let one game necessarily define you, but that doesn’t make it any easier of a pill to swallow.” The Jets turned in an impressive performance in Todd Bowles’ debut as a head coach, pulling away in the second half for a decisive 31-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. New York has won the past two meetings, including a 35-9 romp in October 2012 in Luck’s fifth career game.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Colts -7. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE JETS (1-0): New York amassed 154 yards on the ground against Cleveland but there are injury concerns over Chris Ivory (groin), who was limited in practice for a second straight day Friday after rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Week 1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, elevated to starter when Geno Smith had his jaw broken in the preseason, threw for 179 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while Brandon Marshall had six catches for 62 yards and a score in his Jets debut. New York’s defense forced five fumbles and had three sacks but figures to receive a much more stern test from Luck than Johnny Manziel.

ABOUT THE COLTS (0-1): Luck and Indianapolis’ offense did next to nothing for nearly three quarters a week ago and could be without top wideout T.Y. Hilton, who has not practiced this week after suffering a bruised knee that was thought to be much more severe. A pair of veteran newcomers both had quiet debuts with the Colts - Andre Johnson had four catches for 24 yards and running back Frank Gore was limited to 31 yards on 10 carries as Indy managed only 64 yards rushing. The Colts have issues on the other side of the ball with starting cornerback Greg Toler to miss a second straight week while his backup, Darius Butler (hip), did not practice Friday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Luck needs four TD passes to surpass Peyton Manning (91) for the most in history through his first 50 games.

2. Marshall is 167 yards shy of reaching 10,000 for his career.

3. Colts K Adam Vinatieri needs five points to move past Jason Hanson (2,150) for the third-highest total in history.

PREDICTION: Colts 27, Jets 17