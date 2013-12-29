Preview: Jets at Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins allowed one AFC East team to win the division title by pretty much laying an egg against another last week. On Sunday, the Dolphins look to defeat the other division rival when they host the New York Jets and receive some help in order to clinch the conference’s final wild-card berth. Miami needs to win on Sunday and have Baltimore (8-7) lose at Cincinnati or San Diego (8-7) defeat visiting Kansas City in order to find its way into the postseason for the first time since 2008.

The Dolphins put forth a listless performance last week as they accumulated just 103 total yards in a 19-0 setback to Buffalo, allowing New England to win the division title as a result. Ryan Tannehill was sacked seven times and injured his left knee, but is expected to play as Miami seeks to defeat New York for the second time this season. The Jets posted a 24-13 victory over Cleveland last week for their second win in three outings following a 23-3 loss to the Dolphins on Dec. 1.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -6.5. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE JETS (7-8): Much-maligned rookie Geno Smith took his lumps in the first meeting before getting benched at halftime. Running back Chris Ivory can help avoid a repeat performance for Smith by making some hay in the ground game against Miami’s 25th-ranked rush defense. Ivory ran for 109 yards last week against Cleveland, but mustered just 61 in the first meeting versus Miami.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (8-7): Tannehill, who sits 291 yards away from 4,000, threw for a season-high 331 yards and two touchdowns earlier this month versus New York. Brian Hartline reeled in nine receptions for a campaign-best 127 yards and a touchdown against the Jets, but dropped three passes last week. Hartline is 22 yards shy of amassing back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Dolphins hold the edge for a postseason berth in an event of a three-way tie due to a better conference record.

2. The Jets have won of the last eight meetings in South Beach, but are just 1-6 on the road this season.

3. Miami has yielded a franchise-record and NFL-high 58 sacks this season.

PREDICTION: Jets 20, Dolphins 17