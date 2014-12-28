Preview: Jets at Dolphins

Jets coach Rex Ryan is expected to be fired after Sunday’s visit to division rival Miami. Despite the seemingly inevitable, Ryan’s confidence seems unshaken.“I can’t look past Sunday,” he told reporters at a practice during the week. “I think I’ll win Sunday, that’s how I think. But, eventually, when it is, I just see myself winning [a Super Bowl] as a head coach.”

The drama has certainly diminished across the field. Even though the Dolphins were eliminated from the playoff chase last week (despite a thrilling victory over the Vikings), Miami coach Joe Philbin was given a vote of confidence by team owner Stephen Ross. Although last week’s victory snapped a crushing two-game skid which knocked Miami out of the playoff hunt, a win Sunday would give the Dolphins their first winning season since 2008.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -5.5. O/U: 41.5.

ABOUT THE JETS (3-12): Even a loss probably won’t matter in the Jets’ quest for a starting quarterback in next year’s NFL draft. No matter the outcome Sunday, the best New York can do is earn the third pick in the draft and the top two spots appear to be locked up for QBs Marcus Mariota of Oregon and Florida State’s Jameis Winston. Sunday’s contest, thus, seems to be yet another audition for the embattled Geno Smith, who threw a NFL season low 13 passes in the team’s first meeting of the season and whose team ranks last in the NFL in passing.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (8-7): Ryan Tannehill completed 25-of-35 passes for 235 yards as Miami rallied from a 10-0 deficit to defeat the Jets 16-13 earlier in the season. Last week Mike Wallace snared a pair of touchdown passes and Jarvis Landry hauled in four passes to set the franchise rookie receiving record with 79. catches And, with Lamar Miller just 79 rushing yards shy of 1,000, the offense is solid. But Miami needs to improve defensively after allowing an average of 31.1 points over its last five games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jets C Nick Mangold (ankle) is doubtful and WR Percy Harvin (ribs) is questionable for the season finale.

2. The road team has won the last five games in the series.

3. New York’s three wins have come against teams with a combined 15-30 record.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 30, Jets 20.