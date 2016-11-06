Preview: Jets at Dolphins

Jay Ajayi eclipsed the 200-yard plateau in each of his last two outings to send the Miami Dolphins into their bye week with a bit of optimism. The second-year running back is expected to face a stiffer test against the NFL's top-ranked rush defense (74.0 yards per game) on Sunday as the Dolphins host the AFC East-rival New York Jets.

Ajayi rushed for 418 yards on 54 carries in Miami's victories over Pittsburgh and Buffalo and is looking to become the first player in the post-Super Bowl era to register three consecutive 200-yard rushing games. "Yeah, you would love to do that," Ajayi said of the unprecedented feat. "So I'm taking it as it goes. Just run hard and see what happens." What has happened in this series is four straight road victories and eight in the last 10 contests for New York, which has seen a resurgence from Matt Forte. The veteran running back has rolled up 252 scrimmage yards (182 rushing, 70 receiving) and four touchdowns in his last two games, with two rushing touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 win over Cleveland.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -3.5. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE JETS (3-5): Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed four touchdown passes in a 38-20 victory over Miami on Nov. 29, with former Dolphins wideout Brandon Marshall reeling in nine receptions for 131 yards and two scores. Fellow wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (team-leading 36 catches, three touchdowns) found the end zone for the second straight week at the Browns on Sunday and had a season-best 93 yards receiving - highlighted by a 57-yard catch. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson has four sacks in the past three meetings and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (team-high six sacks) had a sack and a forced fumble in the last encounter.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (3-4): Cornerback Byron Maxwell dismissed allegations by Marshall that the veteran holds "every single play." "I might be doing something right now, huh?" Maxwell said of getting under the skin of the veteran receiver. "I'm going to play my game. ... I mean, it's fun, I guess. But I'm not worried about anything. I'm still focused on the game and what I gotta do to win. I'm cool." Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been anything but cool this season, but the 28-year-old looks to distribute the ball to Jarvis Landry (NFL sixth-best 46 receptions), Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker in a bid to exploit a Jets' secondary that has yielded an NFL-worst 289.1 yards per contest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York's ground attack has rushed for 110.1 yards per game and is going up against a Miami defense that has permitted 4.4 yards per carry.

2. Landry reeled in 13 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown in the last meeting.

3. Both teams have been extremely generous this season as the Jets own an NFL-worst minus-9 turnover differential while the Dolphins' 27th-ranked total of minus-5 is nothing to celebrate either.

PREDICTION: Jets 20, Dolphins 17