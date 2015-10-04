Jets 27, Dolphins 14

Running back While Chris Ivory Ivory ran for a career-high 166 yards and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 218 yards and one touchdown to lead the New York Jets over the Miami Dolphins 27-14 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Dolphins Miami will continue to face questions about their poor performances this season in dropping to 1-3.

Fitzpatrick, who threw for 172 yards in the first half, connected on a 58-yard completion to wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the first play. Marshall had 107 yards receiving by halftime and finished with 128 on seven receptions for the Jets (3-1). Fitzpatrick was 16-of-29 passing and had one interception.

Ivory scored the first touchdown from 3 yards to start off his ninth career 100-yard game. Fitzpatrick later completed a 10-yard TD pass to wide receiver Eric Decker in the second quarter and running back Zac Stacy scored from the 2 in the third.

The Jets finished with 207 yards rushing, including 34 from Fitzpatrick, and 425 total yards on offense.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill ended up with 198 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-44 passing.

The Dolphins were 0-for-12 on third downs and 0-for-4 on fourth downs.

Dolphins coach Joe Philbin has been under fire and one report earlier in the week said he could be coaching for his job in Sunday’s game. But there has been no indication yet that owner Stephen Ross, who extended Philbin’s contract one year through 2016 in December, is ready to make a change.

Both teams have byes next week.